My husband and I have been on the road nearly a week. It’s the most highly edited trip we’ve ever taken. Routes and plans keep changing.
This trip has been a blast thus far, but it’s also the real-life version of the voice on my phone’s mapping app that used to say, “recalculating,” when I missed a turn.
We expected to be well into our California visit by now. However, wildfires have had other plans. So, we are actively recalculating. After all, it is about the journey.
Meanwhile, my friend Clair Hebert Marceaux, has been “recalculating” in downtown Lafayette — which is not the place she had planned to be this week either. Wildfires didn’t change Clair’s plans — it was Hurricane Laura.
Clair and her family, along with her parents, lost their homes in Cameron completely. Laura took no mercy.
“The house is completely gone on. There's no house there — just the slab,” she told me when we talked last week.
In the big picture, the details of Clair’s life play like a movie. She grew up in Cameron. It’s where her parents and grandparents lived. That girl loves Cameron Parish. Clair is Cameron Parish proud.
She loves the slow way of life. She loves the people. She loves sitting on its beaches and watching the Gulf.
She is humble and she wants to help others. Since Laura hit, people from all over the world have sent Clair money via Venmo. And what does she do? She goes to Cameron Parish, sees people who need it more than she does — and she gives it away.
That’s the kind of person Clair is.
Her kind, but no-nonsense approach has built a resume she never expected. After graduating from high school in Cameron, she came to college at UL and earned a degree in English. She and I both studied English in college and that commonality is part of why we clicked instantly. We both also taught high school English right out of college. (If you’re curious, all current and former high school English teachers share a secret handshake — we know things.)
However, in 2005 when Hurricane Rita destroyed her hometown, Clair decided to do what she could to help. First, she worked with FEMA and managed more than 11,000 temporary housing units. Then she got a job administering $35 million in disaster recovery grant funds through the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. Then she was hired as port director of the Cameron Port, Harbor and Terminal District.
Some might wonder if she and her family will go back to Cameron yet again to rebuild. The answer, for Clair, is that she and her family will go and keep going back as long as they’re able. Right now, as the port director, she has a massive responsibility — and for Clair, it’s personal.
“Unlike most ports in the world, the Cameron Parish Port Boundary line is the Cameron Parish boundary line,” she told me last week. “We are a port authority that's larger than the state of Rhode Island.”
The Cameron Port Authority isn’t measured in acres or relegated to a certain body of water. Instead, it’s nearly 2,000-square miles of land and water.
Her responsibility goes beyond getting the shrimpers out again.
“I can't speak to anyone else, but my family chooses to live in Cameron Parish because we work in industries that drive the rest of our nation,” she told me. “Cameron Parish is exporting more liquified natural gas than all but two other countries in the world. So, it's not just that the state of Louisiana exporting the third largest amount of liquified natural gas in the world — it's Cameron Parish.”
Clair is right to be Cameron Parish proud.
But right now, she’s also Cameron Parish tired.
Recalculating takes a toll.
She and the rest of those who suffered through Hurricane Laura need support. They also need those of us who know to remind the rest of the country of the magnitude of damage waged during more than three consecutive hours of 150-mile-per-hour winds, with gusts up to 171 miles per hour — until the instruments started breaking.
“I’m concerned that the tapestry that makes up our culture — it's slowly unraveling,” she said.
She said that storm after storm and centimeter after centimeter of sea level rise are taking a toll on the fabric of life along the coast of Southwest Louisiana, but she’s doing her best to make a positive difference and make things work for as many people as possible.
What can people who want to help do? Clair said plenty of organizations are doing great work in Cameron Parish and Lake Charles, including the United Way and the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana.