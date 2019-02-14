The icebreaker for the group of 30 people who didn’t know each other was simple: Are you a dog person or a cat person?
The answer wasn’t as simple for me as it once would have been. The more time that passes, the more I realize that little in life is binary — even that seemingly innocent question.
Truth be told, I’ve been a lifelong dog person. Even with my preference for canines, my family has long accused me of being fluent in Cat. I make certain sounds that encourage cats to do certain things — and they work. My skill in speaking Cat also entertains my family endlessly.
My Cat language skills go way back. My grandmother and mother taught me to speak Cat when I was a child. I assumed everyone picked up the handy feline lingo, but I assumed incorrectly.
My abilities to talk to the cats did not diminish my love for dogs. Growing up, we always had a dog. One day out on my grandparents’ farm when I was 8 years old, my cousins and I found a beautiful black and white kitten. I begged my parents to let us keep him. I wanted to name him Midnight because he was mostly black with a round white spot beneath his chin. My 8-year-old self thought Midnight to be the most poetic, even sophisticated, name a cat could have. I was proud of myself for coming up with the perfect moniker.
My parents were reluctant to let me take the kitten home but finally relented. Once home, my 4-year-old brother announced that he did not want a cat named Midnight. He wanted a cat named Michael (after his imaginary friend). I had found the cat and persuaded my parents to let us keep him. I thought it quite obvious as to who should have naming privileges.
Shockingly, neither my brother nor my parents agreed. As ultimately played out through most of the rest of our childhood dynamics, no one was willing to back down. The cat was forever known to my brother as Michael Midnight. I, to this day, call him Midnight Michael.
That Christmas, I was feeling all sentimental about my love for my Midnight Michael, as an 8-year-old cat caretaker is wont to do. I was making Midnight Michael a Christmas stocking (out of paper), while holding him. As I attempted to spread cross-species Christmas cheer, Midnight Michael had the audacity to scratch my face. I was horrified and in that moment realized that cats just didn’t love the way dogs did. I knew that my loving ways leaned more in the dog territory. I still took care of Midnight Michael, but our relationship definitely cooled. That 8-year-old’s attitude stayed with me through most of my life.
Isn’t that a bit silly? One thing happens when I’m 8 years old (a thing that in retrospect, I realize is perfectly reasonable behavior on the part of the cat) and I make up my mind for decades that I’m not a cat person?
Zena has changed that.
Granted, my hardheaded nature required persistence and nearly a decade to make that change, but Zena won me over. This week Zena injured her leg. She has been an excellent patient, and I have been a decent cat nurse. I’ve apologized to her for not recognizing the full extent of her beauty and grace earlier in our relationship. The way she purrs when I scratch her head and rub her eyes gives me hope that she has found it in her heart to forgive me.
Even still, I can’t help but consider the cat love I’ve missed out on through the years — all because of something that happened when I was a kid. I also can’t help but extrapolate that lesson to the many other arenas of life — the prejudices and inaccurate assumptions I’ve held or made about one thing or another based on a split-second that happened decades ago.
Time and again, I learn that life’s options are, indeed, not binary. Dog people can be cat people. Cat people can be dog people.
And so on and so forth, as my dad would say.