Facing uncertainty is exhausting.
From where I sit, I believe that for many of us, uncertainty levels are at an all-time high.
When will school start? How will school start? Will college classes happen virtually? Will the people I love get sick? Will we survive this pandemic?
The questions continue.
A few weeks ago, I wrote a column that started with the word “coping” and ended with the word “hoping.” I’ve thought a lot in the weeks since about the passage between coping and hoping. I don’t have a concise explanation, but I know for me that process is about getting out of my own head — thinking about new things, listening to different people and generally mixing things up.
An idea began to bubble in my brain.
One of the beauties of the pandemic is the accessibility and quick access virtual events offer. Having conversations and meetings with people is easier than it’s ever been.
One of the things I like to do when I’m feeling unsure or scared is to find ways to bring people together. I’ve found that doing so engages my brain and uses my energy in new, constructive ways.
Clearly, I am not alone in facing this overwhelming sense of uncertainty. So, I began to consider what I could do and quickly settled on organizing a virtual event for women that would feature other women making short presentations to challenge, engage, teach or open doors. I spoke with others and they jumped on board.
In short order, Coping to Hoping: Women facing Uncertainty was born.
The virtual event is set from 4 to 5:15 p.m. Aug. 20. The event is free, but registration is required. To sign up, click this link:
zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_K-p-DnAqTLS11MWKndEgsA
Coping to Hoping: Women Facing Uncertainty will be an opportunity for women to listen to, learn from and meet other women. We are all trying to navigate this new, weird world — clearly, normal rules don’t apply anymore. The event will be a chance to consider new ways to build on or launch healthy habits, routines and relationships.
Recruiting presenters for the event turned out to be a cinch.
Twelve women will speak on topics that cross the spectrum from the theoretical to the practical — topics include embracing difference, the benefits of slow moving, serving others, humor, creativity, feng shui, how to touch up your roots at home, the enneagram and more.
The range of topics and panel of experts will spark attendee’s curiosity and nurture hearts in short four-minute presentations, designed to broaden horizons, open doors or offer a new perspective on an old topic. Plus, each presenter will also include at least one action item, one basic takeaway — something to do or a step to take to make the world we’re facing a better place.
The event will also offer the opportunity for interaction with women from across the region — and, if participants choose, a chance to find others who will help keep you accountable.
The 4 p.m. Aug. 20 event is designed for women. Spread the word! We hope you’ll join us.
Coping to Hoping: Women Facing Uncertainty presenters include: Zulema Bassham (Kansas City, Mo.), Aileen Bennett, Sarah Berthelot, Cheryl Taylor Bowie, Brandy Cavitt, Clare Cook, Cherie Hebert, Lisa Tompkins-Holder (New Orleans), Mark Farmer-Kaiser, PhD; Dee Dee Luke, MD; Taniecea Mallery, PhD and Keler Mitchell. (All presenters live in Lafayette Parish unless other noted.)