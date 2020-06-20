I wish I could take my dad to Piccadilly to celebrate Father’s Day.
He has loved Piccadilly in a way I’ve never understood for as long as I remember.
Piccadilly’s are fewer and further between these days, so through the years every time he has come to visit us in Lafayette, he wanted to go to Piccadilly. His obsession was a mystery.
COVID-19 is not the only reason I can’t take him to the Piccadilly. On the evening of Feb. 2, my mom told me my dad dozed through most of the Super Bowl.
That’s the only detail I needed to know something was very wrong. I left the next morning for their home in Mississippi. We got him to the hospital the next morning. By that afternoon, the doctors explained to us that he had multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.
After a few weeks in the hospital, his medical team got him stabilized and he started chemotherapy. He’s gone for chemo treatment every week since, until last week. The doctors decided he needed a break to build some strength and health back.
In the midst of his illness, COVID-19 changed everything. I haven’t seen my parents in months.
My dad has been a constant of strength in my life.
The Super Bowl was the only clue I needed to know something was very wrong because even though he retired from coaching years ago, he still defines himself and much of his success in life in terms of football.
The heyday of his coaching career lasted the bulk of my youth, but his first year as head coach, exactly 50 years ago, (which also happened to be the first year of full integration in the tiny town where I grew up) was the stuff of dreams.
The town is planning a 50-year reunion for this fall for what many still refer to it as “the perfect season.” If you ever saw the movie “Remember the Titans,” you know the basic story.
But we were the Bearcats, not the Titans.
Even still, somehow that movie told much of what happened in our little town in the fall of 1970, with a miracle season that eased racial tensions. Everything came together and made so much more possible than would have been separately.
With one primary twist — our real-life version even had more drama than the movie did.
They say one remembers happy times well, and maybe that’s why I remember that day as well as I do. I was in the first grade. On the morning of the big game, I decided to wear my lucky outfit — a navy and white polka-dotted overall set my grandmother made. I knew this was the biggest day I had ever lived. The Forest Bearcats were playing Monticello.
My dad was 28 at the time. He took me to school that morning in a truck everyone in town called the Blue Goose. He then went to work, lining off the football field. My mom was in her last year of college and stayed home to get my two-year-old brother to the babysitter before she went to her classes an hour away.
I didn’t know things didn’t go as planned that morning until someone, (and I think it was Mr. L.O. Atkins, the superintendent), came and got me out of my first-grade classroom that afternoon.
In the rush of the crisis and the months and years that followed, somehow my parents and I have never talked about the specifics of what happened that day until last week.
My mom said Robin, my little brother, was sleeping later than usual. When she checked on him, she knew something was wrong. She called the school to get dad. Mr. Atkins then walked to the football field and found my dad on a tractor. Mr. Atkins waved for him to stop and said, “You’ve got to go home right now. Your baby is very sick. The ambulance is on its way.”
Dad went home. He and Mom rode in the ambulance with Robin to Jackson. They didn’t know what was wrong at first, but Dad, Mom were quarantined with Robin because they thought he might have a contagious version of meningitis. No one was sure my brother was going to make it.
My dad’s uncle, Troy Henderson, was the high school principal at the time. Somehow, he arranged for a phone line to be rigged up from the sidelines to the hospital room — anyone who remembers 1970 knows that was a big deal.
Last week, my dad told me that he had full confidence in his assistant coaches, James Clark and Billy Ray Dill. Throughout the game, Uncle Troy kept him updated.
My dad has not had energy to talk much in the past few months, but last week he relived that night and its details like it was happening right in front of him.
“We had a really good running back by the name of Billy Thompson. We just had a bunch of good athletes,” he said. “Monticello had a tremendous backfield with some of the fastest people in the state.”
He told me that at one point, a long time passed before Uncle Troy called.
“It was late in the game. I knew the other team had gone ahead, so I called Troy,” he told me. “I was right.”
But, the mighty Bearcats came back and won the game.
And we were golden.
I remember that night so well.
I remember where I sat in the bleachers. I remember watching Uncle Troy on the phone. I remember they said a prayer for Robin on the loud speaker. I remember our cheerleaders and even the other team’s cheerleaders had signs that lined the field saying, “Robin, hurry and get well.”
And the next day, he did.
My dad, tired out after talking last week, handed the phone to my mom.
She told me something I had never known.
“I remember that one of the referees from the game came by the hospital late that night,” she said.
By then, they knew Robin had spinal meningitis and no one was contagious. My parents hadn’t eaten all day long.
“The referee said he had a nice place he wanted to take us to eat. And, he took us to Piccadilly — it was brand new,” she said.
So, Mom and Dad drove with the nice referee to the Piccadilly and ordered roast beef.
The next day, my brother got much better.
Happy Father’s Day, Dad.
Here’s to Piccadilly dinners in the days to come.