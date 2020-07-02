As we celebrate the anniversary of our nation’s independence, I’ve spent time dissecting a big realization I’ve had over the last week — which turned out to be easier than the time in 10th grade my lab partner and I used a tiny blade to find a frog’s vital organs.
Plus, not a single whiff of formaldehyde was necessary.
The epiphany seemed to come from out of nowhere, but I know it didn’t. Much like a so-called “overnight success,” those kind of things never happen on their own or in a vacuum. A thousand little things lead up to and contribute to those moments.
However, in a moment last week, I realized that one of the things bothering me about the pandemic and quarantine is how much I miss in-depth conversations with people outside my inner circle. I missed those magical conversations, often with people I barely know or haven’t seen in years.
I realize the notion came to me as I was finishing my column last week — a process that turned out to be more complicated than usual.
Typically, I read my final draft aloud to my husband. He patiently listens and often makes suggestions. Last week, when the time came to send in my column, my husband was not available.
I decided to do an experiment. I explained my predicament on social media and asked if anyone would like to volunteer to help me do a final edit of my column. Within minutes, a friend from high school messaged to say he would be glad to help.
I haven’t seen Chris Gilmer since we were teenagers, but we’ve known each other since we were toddlers. My uncle and his dad were close friends. Chris was (and is still) a year younger than me. In high school, we had Spanish together when I was a sophomore and he was a freshman. (He still calls me Juana.) In the summer of 1982, a couple of years later, we worked together at my Uncle Mack’s little grocery store. My uncle Mack had high expectations of all of his employees. He often told me about how smart Chris was.
Uncle Mack was right.
Chris left the tiny town where we grew up and got himself an education. He earned an Associate of Arts in Liberal Arts from East Central Community College, a Master of Arts in English from Mississippi College and a Bachelor of Science and a Ph.D. in English from the University of Southern Mississippi. He is now the president of West Virginia University at Parkersburg.
Via social media, I’ve loved watching Chris from afar. Even though we weren’t close friends in high school, we shared enough common ground for me to appreciate how far he’s come and the steps required to get there. I’ve been thrilled at his success and the happiness he’s found.
Talking to him was like looking, from a great distance, at something so familiar but still so far away — a blend of knowing it well and marveling at all that has happened between here and there. Our conversation yielded a surprising and incalculable amount of joy. A week later, I still smile when I recall the territory we covered in the 15 minutes we talked.
I’ve mentioned the conversation to my husband several times. My husband is a man whose goal when going into a store is to get in and out only having said two words, a “thank you” to the clerk. He realized long ago that I, on the other hand, appreciate conversations with as many people as possible. We both realized just how much I miss those random encounters. He suspects that those chance conversations and random tidbits provide much of the fodder for what he calls my ongoing idea factory.
These days, my innate extroverted tendencies are hedging in the opposite direction, but the conversation helped me realize the dangers and risks of living in an echo chamber — something that’s easy to do when much of the world is on lockdown and we’re not out there mingling as much as we once were.
I decided to develop a plan to make real conversations happen with a greater variety of people. I’m going to be deliberate about scheduling chats with people outside my inner circle — adding at least one a day to my daily routine.
This strange time presents struggles to each of us. I appreciate the quiet it offers. I just need to bring in more voices, celebrating the differences and common ground we discover.
Just like, I believe our country is a better version of itself when it celebrates the patchwork of people that make it the incredible experiment it has been for 244 years. I’m a better version of myself when I’m influenced by and connecting to a variety of people.