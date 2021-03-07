I always walk by this particular house, but until one afternoon a couple of weeks ago, I had never seen anyone there. On that afternoon, as I was walking by, a small voice shouted, “You wanna see my millipede?”
With that, he ran toward me as fast as a 5-year-old carrying a millipede on an envelope can go. Arriving at his internally programmed 6-foot radius, he carefully held the envelope forward so I could get a good look. I’m not sure why showing me this tiny treasure was a top priority, but I’m glad that it was.
He assured me that the creature was not venomous and we both marveled at the multi-legged arthropod creeping along the back of an envelope. We proceeded to have the nicest chat while his mother stood watching from a few yards away.
He told me his name was Evan, and I invited him to come see the river from my backyard and pick up a book from my Little Free Library in front of my home, just down the street and around the corner.
He asked me my name, and we talked about the kind of things five year olds like to talk about. After a few minutes, I began to walk away, smiling with every step.
After I had gone about 25 yards, I heard that same little voice yell, “Bye, Jan!”
Smiling big, I yelled back, “Bye, Evan!”
I walked another 25 yards and turned the corner toward home. Just as I was headed out of view, I looked back. At that very moment and to the top of his lungs, little Evan yelled, “Bye, Jan,” again.
I can’t adequately describe the joy in that farewell. It felt like we were in a story book.
I stopped, waved with my whole self, smiled from ear to ear and yelled, “Bye, Evan!”
Since then, Evan has taken up on the invitation to visit my yard, see the river and feed the fish in our fishpond. Plus, we’ve met out walking. We’ve had several chats about important things like cypress knees, his new bike and alligator gar.
Evan is my friend.
His mother told me he couldn’t wait to come see me. Much to my great delight, every time he leaves he yells, “Bye, Jan,” at least twice. I gleefully yell right back — it’s like we both understand this secret joy code.
I can’t explain exactly why Evan and I have connected the way we have, but I love a good mystery and am a firm believer that everyone needs at least one five-year-old friend. I’m grateful for the glimmers of sunshine, like Evan, in this world. I can’t be sure, but I feel like this sweet kiddo needed a new real-life friend as much as I did.
Since the pandemic started, I’ve met and had wonderful interactions with new people virtually, thanks to my work. However, Evan is the first and only new real-life friend I’ve made in the past year.
In thinking about the happiness this little friendship (that has encompassed all of less than an hour’s investment) has brought me, I’ve considered one of the main things I’ve missed during the pandemic — hard-to-define relationships with people I don’t know well. (I’ve also come to the conclusion that our culture needs more words to classify friendships.)
The best moniker I could find for these tenuous relationships goes back to 1973 and a sociologist named Mark Granovetter who coined the term — weak ties, in his paper titled, “Notes on the strength of weak ties.”
Granovetter writes about the difference between the strong ties of close friendships and weak ties, the acquaintances who play a more important role in healthy culture and perspective than one might think. In fact, Granovetter says weak ties play an important role in holding different sections of society together. He says weak ties provide the links to share information between different groups of people. He argues that individuals with few weak ties are deprived of information from distant parts of the social system and are confined to the provincial news and views of close friends — a deprivation that not only insulates them from the latest ideas and fashions but may put them in a disadvantaged position.
My friendship with little Evan is not nearly as strategic as all that, but the joy it has sparked is a heartwarming reminder of the importance of nurturing the weak ties beyond our inner circle.
After all, who doesn’t need a friend like Evan?