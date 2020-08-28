The Vermilion River flows behind my home.
As with so many others in Acadiana, for a few days in August 2016, the river actually flowed inside the first-floor level of my home. It’s technically a tidal river — and its tides were abundantly clear in those days as the tide carried items from one side of my husband’s studio to the other.
Fortunately, this week, the river stayed outside, where she belongs.
I spend more time than I care to confess watching the river. I’m unsure if anything has ever soothed my soul in the same way. I love watching the ripples and speculating about the sources. I love watching the fish jump, the herons fly and the egrets wade along the shores.
Even this week, in the face of the approaching storm, watching the river allayed my nerves, regardless of the irony.
At this point, the prospect of living somewhere where I can’t watch water is a nonstarter for me. I can’t imagine it. Even with the little flooding incident back in 2016 and the potential incident this week, I would choose to live here all over again.
The homes on other side of the river are much fancier than they are on our side of the river. My husband always jokes, “And they have to look at us.”
On the day we moved into this house 15 years ago, his then boss came by to visit. (It’s important to note here that my husband is originally from Mexico.) His boss took one long look out the back windows of our home and said, “Well, Julio, you’ve come full circle. Once again you’re on the poor side of the river looking at the rich folks.”
Perspective is a funny thing.
Sometimes my looking at the river and the houses beyond reminds me of a story I read in elementary school. I believe it was called “The Golden Windows.” It was about a boy who marvels at the golden windows of a house on the hill he’s able to see from his own window every morning.
One day he finally walks to the find the house with the golden windows and meets a little girl. He tells her he’s looking for the house with the golden windows and she explains that the house with the golden windows is a long walk from where they are. She says she knows because she watches it every afternoon and that when the time comes, she will take him to see it. When the hour arrives, she takes him to a knoll to see the house with the golden windows — and he realizes that this little girl is showing him his own home.
Earlier this week, I walked out to the river to watch it calmly flowing gulfward. When I turned around to walk back home, I realized something I had not noticed before — at a certain time of day, my house has golden windows.
This week brought plenty of wind and water and a sleepless night for so many people we know and love. We pray for all those whose lives were disrupted and property damaged during Hurricane Laura.
As peculiar as this may seem, I felt a small degree of strange comfort in the concern over Hurricane Laura. As stressful as it was, it was still a concern I understood. I knew what steps to take to be as prepared as we could be for the coming storm. The risk was familiar. For a full day, I barely thought about the concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was some underlying level of relief in the worry Laura brought, but still, I am grateful the storm has come and gone.
All in all, 2020 has been something.
I’m trying not to focus on life “getting back to normal.” Sitting and watching the river, I’ll do the best I can to make peace with where we are.