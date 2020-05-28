About the time Piper, my now 18-year-old daughter, got her driver’s license, she hijacked my Spotify account.
I discovered the secret takeover when I opened the music app to find a playlist called, “bleh,” featuring “Sweetener” by Ariana Grande, “Crying in the Club” by Camila Cabello and a number of other songs I didn’t know.
She went on to create the much played “driving vibes” playlist that she listened to every morning on her way to school.
Music is important to her. She likes to mark her moments with song.
That’s why she started working on another playlist last fall — the drive-to-prom playlist. This playlist was timed to perfection and edited as often as her mood and expectations, and even her potential date, changed.
Truth be told, my girl Piper had been planning for her senior prom for more than a year. She and I spent our free time last summer discussing every angle of potential dresses for her to wear to prom.
I’m not a Debbie Downer by nature, but I was concerned she was building the event up too much. I encouraged her to be careful about her expectations.
But she was not to be discouraged.
Long before she settled on a date to the prom, she was carefully choreographing the aforementioned playlist. I’m not sure how she finally settled on “American Teen” by Khalid, “Like Real People Do” by Hozier and the other songs on that playlist. I’m not sure how many times she’s listened to them since. I do know that she did find the perfect prom dress.
It hangs in her room.
Tags still on.
Never worn.
Even so, thus far, Piper has managed to make it through the COVID19 experience focused on the work of the day — with bright eyes, a happy and grateful heart, enjoying the moment and excited about the future.
She and I have talked about the importance of focusing on the now. We’ve talked through the pandemic’s topsy-turvy world as much as is possible. We’ve talked about the folly of the best laid plans.
Like all the tiny details that went into planning the perfect night for the prom that never happened, this weekend was supposed to be the big event — her long-awaited commencement exercise.
We had much-loved friends coming in from Germany. Grandparents. Parties.
The engraved invitations, referencing Saturday, May 30, 2020, were printed, addressed, stamped and mailed. We included a small printed card in each, explaining that, for now, the event has been changed to Aug. 1.
Maybe.
During these times, who really knows?
Circumstances, they are aplenty. However, we are rather short on pomp.
She is her mother’s daughter. Like Piper envisioning her prom, in my mind’s eye, I’ve imagined this weekend, her graduation, for years — a rite of passage for us both. My last little chickadee ready to fly the coop. Though we’ve had our moments, most of our time as a family with school-age children has been good. When something that’s been happy ends, grief edges in — no matter what’s on the horizon. With her departure to university, my husband and I would be empty nesters.
Yet, here we are.
My whole family is living under one roof for the first time in four years and uncertainty clouds the short and long term. We have no idea how long we will stay like this — together, weaving in and out of each other’s days, the four of us eating dinner around the table every night. I’m doing my best to soak in the moments and appreciate this unexpected way of life, momentous in its undistinguished routine with one day sliding into the next again and again.
For years, I’ve looked to this weekend and expected it to be so emotional, so full, so exhausting — and so hot.
Of all those expectations, I feel like we can only count on one now.
I’m pretty sure the weekend will be hot.