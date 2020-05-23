I’ve gone for a 30-minute walk every day since the quarantine began. By now, a brisk walk is a habit. My walk last Saturday morning started out with a close encounter with a juvenile owl.
We’ve had owls in the area for years. This year, the owls have babies. I’ve seen and heard one of the youngsters a lot, especially in the evenings. This particular owl has taught me and my neighbors new owl sounds.
Last Saturday morning around 10 a.m., less than 50 yards from my house, with my daughter’s dog on a leash, the juvenile owl and I had a face-to-face interaction. I didn’t notice him in my neighbor’s yard as I walked by until he flew to the lowest branch just in front of me and began to stare at me.
I stood in the middle of the road and for at least three minutes; he sat there on a low-hanging branch. We just stared at each other. I talked to him some. I decided to name him Charlie. His behavior was so unusual that I was concerned. I asked Charlie if his family had left, etc. (He did not reply.) While we were watching each other, I took many photographs of him sitting there right in front of me. The sun was bright behind him — so the photographs are mediocre, but they document the moment we shared, nonetheless.
The moment was special and lifted my spirits, much like my daily walks have done throughout the quarantine. They simply help keep my emotions in check and get me outside moving around. Plus, I’ve had socially distant conversations with neighbors, some of whom I had never met before.
Last Saturday, when I got home from my walk, I was excited because of my interaction with the young owl. Coincidentally, for the first time since the quarantine began, I had real time on my hands. With time available and no place to go, I decided to do the thing that calms my brain the most — carving designs into linoleum, a totally immersive, beautiful and satisfying activity for me. I decided to carve one of the images of Charlie, my new friend, and ended up working on the piece into the wee hours of the morning.
It was a beautiful way to spend a weekend.
The universal uncertainty the pandemic has created gets to me sometimes. Carving linoleum (and walking) are two ways I’ve chosen to deal with the uncertainty. Even though my husband is an accomplished artist and the prints I create from my linoleum carvings have the look of something an uneducated folk artist made 75 years ago, I still love the process. It soothes my mind — and even though my work is amateurish, my husband encourages me.
My husband knows that I did not handle the first three days of the quarantine well. I didn’t tell him at the time that I decided to go online to find a counselor to speak with to help me get a better grip on things. I simply searched “online counseling” and found loads of options. I had never sought personal counseling before, but in the grimness those days offered, I made an appointment for the following weekend and met with a counselor for six sessions.
As an independent observer of what I shared, the counselor helped me evaluate what steps to take, discover ways to be a better version of myself and look at specific situations with clarity that does not come easy in the murkiness life sometimes offers.
I don’t believe a counselor can “cure” someone, but the six virtual sessions I had were helpful.
As life begins to open up little by little, I’ll certainly keep the counseling option open — in real life or in virtual sessions. Figuring out what helps us cope with the complexity of this world — and then doing those things — goes a long way.
For now, I will continue taking daily walks and spending more time than makes sense carving linoleum to create prints that look like a marginally artistic five-year-old designed them — and hopefully, the occasional conversation with Charlie.