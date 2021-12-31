A few weeks ago, the amazing Clare Cook of Basin Arts and Basin Dance Collective asked two other poets and me to collaborate with her and the dancers of Basin Dance Collective for their holiday performance. She wanted poetry to go along with dance.
While I don’t consider myself a poet, I was up for the challenge. Watching the dancers practice their innovative routines provided plenty of fodder and inspiration for words to accompany their performances.
They eventually performed the dances in storefronts and along the sidewalks of downtown Lafayette. I’ve told several friends that the experience was one of the coolest things I’ve seen happen or been a part of in Lafayette. I love when someone like Cook has a vision of what could be and then connects all the dots to make that vision become reality. Doing so takes a special human.
Lafayette is so blessed to have Cook, her creative energy and Basin Arts. She works to come up with one amazing concept after another. COVID has made performing difficult, which is part of why the mid-December street and sidewalk dance performance that progressed through downtown was so special. It was Basin Dance Collective’s first live performance before an audience in almost two years.
The dancers’ performance, for me, was about being at a crossroads and working through the hard parts. It was about looking back and looking forward, which reminded me of the Roman god Janus, the mythological god of gates and doorways, beginnings and transitions.
Janus had two faces. In drawings and statues, often one of Janus’ faces is old and one is young. One face is always looking forward and the other is always looking back. He is the namesake of January.
Janus is often depicted holding a key to the metaphorical doorways of what was and what is to come — that period of transitioning out of one phase and into something new, like one year into the next or one life phase into something entirely new.
Here is to the year that was and the year to come.
I’ll share the piece I wrote for Basin Dance Collective. It is called “Standing at the Gates of Janus.” I hope its sentiment and plenty of poetry, beauty and dance fill your days to come.
Standing at the gates of Janus,
one hundred thousand moments add to this.
Running backwards,
herkie jerky grace,
flashes of yesterdays
flit across the sea horses
of our brains,
like ballerinas gone wild.
Time is elastic.
So are we.
Moving apart.
Moving together.
Living the rubberband of romance.
It will end someday.
We will end someday,
but, for now,
this song is not over.
Walking through places we know but have never been.
Walking through places we’ve been but never known.
Let’s make the best of it — you and I.
Surely, these are the best of days
because these are the days we have.
Cold winds blow.
The never-ending cycle of
dirty clothes and plates to dry
outpace the good stuff.
Running empty, juggling it all.
And then, there is that moment
I catch your reflection of light.
I can’t help but grin
and take a deep breath
and exhale
and take in the warmth.
She liked to quote F. Scott Fitzgerald:
We can make the best of it or the worst of it.
We have to choose to
conduct the music of our lives.
Like the lady and the tiger,
my tune is my choice.
Your tune is yours.
Door number one.
Door number two.
Or door number 147.
Fast.
Slow.
Or ramming speed.
American standards, Delta Blues,
opera, Motown or the Gypsy Kings.
La vida es mas compleja
de lo que parece.
We dance together.
We dance alone —
and then we dance together again
Like the second hand, we are
always moving —
even when we’re still.
The way it is
is not the way it will be.
Things change.
Pain leaves a mark.
Time heals.
Mostly.
Chin. Chin.
Cheers.
Skål.
Proost.
Geonbae.
Nastravia.
Salud.
Santé.
To the days of yore and the days to come.
May we realize the beauty in the moments when we walk together.
May we sing yet-to-be-determined songs to fill a winter sky.
May we dance in the light a single candle’s flame can spread.
We cannot see round the corner,
but we take the steps required to get there nonetheless.
We keep hope alive,
believing even better days are yet to come.