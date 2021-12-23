The sounds of the holidays are distinct in my house. My family says I’m ear sensitive. I don’t like things too loud or too soft, basically a Goldilocks when it comes to ambient noise. There is a right volume for background music. When I’m working, I need silence. The holidays exacerbate my quest for noise control.
In 2021, my need for quiet was real, as going to grad school used every brain cell I had available. However, when the semester ended earlier in December, I rejoiced to what many may consider an unreasonable degree. (That’s only because they don’t understand the relief from round-the-clock pressure between grad school and work.) Without a doubt, the lack of time for my head to rest was wearing me down. Plus, I worked so much that I never got to listen to music — and I’m a girl who enjoys listening to music.
Therefore, one of the ways, post-semester, that I’ve equalized the serotonin in my brain is to take what some may consider to be an absurd amount of time building the perfect holiday musical playlist — time putting just the right songs for every occasion has been like manna from heaven to me.
Not so much to the rest of my family. My immediate family does not get the same joy as I do from the perfect song at the perfect moment. They don’t appreciate the way Nat King Cole’s “The Christmas Song” segues into Tim Minchin’s “White Wine in the Sun,” followed by the Celtic Harp Christmas. “Carol of the Bells” and then “Fairytale of New York.”
The truth is that I really like the sounds of Christmas and almost all the songs that go with it. The rest of my family is just way too cool for all of that.
This year, they’ve been patient with me. They’ve done their best to grin and bear the near-constant music in our house since the semester ended in early December.
Celebrating with friends and family has felt so good this year. While we don’t know what the days to come will bring, having the opportunity to be with people we’ve barely seen for two years but love deeply has been a gift — which brings to mind the other sounds of the season that I know so well.
This year, my extended family is planning to spend the day after Christmas at my mom and dad’s home. My father was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in February 2020. After recovering from six months of chemo in 2020, he did great until this fall when we knew something just wasn’t right. Two weeks ago, we found out his cancer is back.
So, on the day after Christmas, my brothers, their families and my family will gather at my parents’ home to celebrate.
One of the things my husband noticed first about my family is the unbelievable noise level. My father’s time as a football coach gave him plenty of practice at being heard over whatever commotion was happening on or near the field — players, cheerleaders, crowd, marching band were no match for my dad’s voice. He missed the memo about using his inside-voice at home and kept the same football field volume on a daily basis.
He has a cell phone these days, but there’s little need as most of the conversations he has are with lifelong friends in the tiny town where they all still live. He would do just as well to yell out the front door instead of the cell phone.
My husband says the decibel level was shocking for him initially. Despite the noise, he has managed through 28 Christmas seasons we’ve had together. He knows to prepare for too many loud voices telling too many stories in a room that’s too small with a fire that’s too big. In fact, since my dad isn’t feeling well these days, my husband will probably help build the fire and keep it going. He understands its importance to my dad. He also knows all the voices will compete with a football game on the oversized screen in the corner. During the Christmas holidays, there is always a football game on when my dad is in the room — and this year, I won’t even complain that it would be nice to have a meal without the game on in the background.
Here’s to the sounds of the holidays. May we say and sing all the words with love and may we hear the same in return.