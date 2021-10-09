This week has been a reminder that it takes a village — not just to raise a child, but sometimes to get by as an adult. The week has also been a reminder of the value of big friendships, the topic of a 2020 book by Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman.
Sow and Friedman say that Big Friendship is “a bond of great strength, force and significance that transcends life phases, geography and emotional shifts.” They say these friendships are full of meaning and affect most aspects of each person’s life. They are reciprocal, hearty and mature.
I had never heard the term “Big Friendship” until this week, which turned out to be the week that demonstrated the concept to me on multiple occasions.
For reasons I question, earlier this year, I decided going back to grad school would be a great idea. I’ll take this opportunity to reinforce a realization I had earlier this week: I will never be the poster child for “going back to grad school.” The experience is kicking me in the shins. It is tough — harder than I was expecting. For me, it requires every molecule of available (and unavailable) brain cells.
My older daughter, on the other hand, is loving her grad school experience. She does not, at this point, seem to be daunted by it in any way. She’s working hard but loving it.
Meanwhile, I eat humble pie every morning for breakfast — just to eeek by in my completely online program, through West Virginia University.
Our classes are on an eight-week schedule, which means that this last week has been finals week. Along with other responsibilities and obligations — as in a job and family, finals week has pushed me to the full length of my capacity. It has been a reminder that sometimes I can’t do things alone.
Sometimes I have to rely on the help of others. Fortunately, friends came through in big ways for me this week. Rather than being disheartened at my need for assistance, the recognition has, instead, been sweet. In fact, I told one of my friends who helped me this week that her help felt like I was being rocked like a baby. I couldn’t have done what she helped me with on my own. My gratitude was and remains overwhelming.
Two days later, I was in another bind. I needed access to a document in a library that I could not get on my own. Another friend had mentioned months ago, “If you ever need an article from an academic journal, let me know.”
It’s like she knew ahead of time what I would need. When I realized the deadline was approaching and the piece of information was not accessible, my friend swooped in like a superhero. Within minutes, she sent me not one, but two documents — both of which saved the day. I met the deadline.
But wait, there’s more.
The next afternoon, I realized another project that I’ve been working on for six weeks was missing my undergraduate transcript from Mississippi State University. With all the bells and whistles of technology, ordering one online to be sent instantly was not possible. The only way to get it quickly was for a real live person to go to the registrar’s office at Mississippi State in Starkville and pick it up. Having already put six weeks into the project, I called my dear friend and college roommate who lives in Starkville. I asked if she was up for the task. Together, we crossed all the t’s and dotted all the i’s giving her permission to pick up my transcript. Like an angel, she was at the registrar’s office before the day was done and walked out with my transcript in hand. Within minutes, she sent me images and I was able to accomplish my goal.
I realize I can’t make a habit of calling on people to go to such lengths to help me on the regular, but having all three friends come through in quick succession — and come through with flying colors, was humbling. Their help was a gift that made me feel like I was wallowing in a blanket of love and made me think of something Robert Green Ingersoll wrote more than a century ago.
Ingersoll wrote, “We rise by lifting others.”
This week, I was trying to do hard things. My friends recognized that I couldn’t get through on my own — so, they lifted me. I pray to do the same.