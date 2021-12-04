What does a beautiful photograph of three cherubic children in Ireland have to do with surviving a storm in a tropical island jungle?
Here goes: In 2006, I spent a month in Thailand, reporting on the recovery from the tsunami compared to Louisiana’s recovery from Katrina. My travels in Thailand took me to Phi Phi Island, a small butterfly-shaped island in the Andaman See, about a 90-minute ferry ride from Phuket.
I made a series of errors regarding my time in Phi Phi. One was booking accommodations for Phi Phi in the Bangkok Airport. Two weeks later, I left Phuket for Phi Phi to learn that the populated part of the island would be equivalent to the butterfly’s body. The wings were mountainous and largely uninhabitable — except for a few places, accessible only by boat.
The place I had booked was on an island wing. I took a long boat to the “resort,” using that term loosely, to find that my cabin was clean and comfortable. Built on the side of the mountain, getting around required more energy than you might expect. People warned me that boats were not able to go from the city part of the island to my accommodations after 6 p.m.
On my first morning, I walked through the jungle to town to do interviews and photography. The day was powerful as I spoke with multiple survivors and heard harrowing tales about the island that had been almost completely wiped out by the tsunami. Cautious about getting back in time, I boarded the longboat taxi around 4 p.m.
Much to my surprise, about five minutes away from the dock I had used the previous day, the boat stopped — as in the middle of the water. The men driving it started talking animatedly to me in sign language and Thai. I sat there, about 40-50 yards from shore, holding the newspaper’s camera, my backpack, notebooks, etc. dumbfounded.
I eventually realized they were saying that this was as far as they could/would take me. No amount of begging made a difference. I needed to get out of the boat into the water and get to shore. I couldn’t see my hotel and wasn’t sure where it was. As I mentioned, this was a mountainous jungle.
Finally, they charaded what I understood as once on shore, walk down the beach and then use a rope to climb a “small” cliff, from there, getting to my hotel was easy. I wasn’t positive how deep the water was and didn’t believe I could make it without losing the newspaper’s expensive camera. The waters were for real. One of the drivers finally jumped in the water and took the camera for me. I followed. On shore, he pointed to the trail toward the cliff.
Dark and rain set in. I was soaking wet — the rain didn’t matter. When I got to the cliff and the rope, I made it up and felt like I had summited Mt. Kilimanjaro. I remember thinking, “It’s amazing what you can do when you don’t have another choice.”
The rain was coming down hard, but I could see light ahead. I walked to the resort where the open pavilion restaurant was full of people, mainly local men and two girls who looked more like me. I got food and sat by the girls, who turned out to be Irish.
The storm strengthened and the resort decided to show Steve Carell’s “The 40-year-old Virgin,” dubbed in Thai with bootlegged English subtitles. The three of us, sitting on the floor, enjoyed the movie. The night was surreal. We were shaken, especially by the storm. We decided to ride out the night together in my cabin and stayed up until the wee hours talking.
You get to know people well in those circumstances.
One of those women was Tracy Codd. We became Facebook friends and have followed each other’s lives from afar ever since. I’ve watched Tracy go from a single girl to a mother of three. I’ve watched her kids, Tiernan, 9 Lara, 6 and Charlie Codd, 3, grow up.
Last week, while they were decorating their home in Rosslare Harbour, Co. Wexford, on the southeast coast of Ireland, Tracy needed to “put out the rubbish.” She decided to peep on her kids while she was outside. Fortunately, she had her phone to capture the moment.
The photograph of those kiddos decorating their home’s front window for the holidays warms my heart. The way I feel a connection to three children I’ve never met amazes me.
To them and you, may all your storms lead to such warmth and tranquility.