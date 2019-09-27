My phone blipped to let me know an old friend sent a message. I was between meetings and had a few minutes to spare. I hadn’t seen her for a while and was looking forward to hearing from her. Her message read:

“So, I'm not a big country music fan, but this whole album is great. This song in particular made me think of you.”

I had time, so I clicked the link to a song called “Crowded Table,” by “The Highwomen.”

I sat and listened, struck by the spirit of the song. The chorus has got a gospel feeling, the kind that reminds me of my grandmother. The lyrics make me consider that for all the mistakes I’ve made, and there have been a plenty, there are things I’ve gotten right. One of them is my table. My table demands that it be taken seriously. It is enormous and as sturdy as a wooden table can be.

Jan Risher: Would you recognize yourself from afar? Some people, my husband included, believe that if they were cloned and passed their clone walking down the street, they would not recognize th…

As much as Sam doesn’t like green eggs and ham, I like my table. I like my table when it’s empty. I like my table when it’s full. I like my table just before a big meal. I like it after a meal, especially on a Sunday morning when the detritus of a giant dinner reads like an archeological dig.

But my favorite time at our big table is that time my friend’s song conjures — when that table is crowded. Those shared moments of love, bounty and laughter fill my heart.

Long ago, I knew I wanted just what The Highwomen sing about — a house with a crowded table. I remember being young and dreaming of a beautiful, big table and hosting glamorous dinner parties. These days, though I’m still a foodie, my dinner parties lean less formal and more comfortable.

Breaking bread together takes relationships to a different level. I believe if more of us invited people into our homes and shared relaxed meals together — the world would be a better place. I am not talking about stiff, stilted, ill-at-ease dinner parties. I’m talking about just inviting people over and eating together.

Jan Risher: The power of a good book is ageless, timeless When I saw her walking toward me, I couldn’t quite read the message on her T-shirt. I was at the book store, with good options all around for …

So, if you’re reading this, host a dinner party. Though it need not be fancy, do what motivates you. My theory is that these days most people are a lot hungrier for comfortable than formal. (With that said, if polishing silver is your jam and you want to invite folks over to eat on the fine china, by all means, go for it!) For the rest of us, a simple menu works just great — and potluck is not off the table, pun intended.

While no one will ever confuse me with Martha Stewart, I will still encourage you to host a dinner party and offer pointers to make that happen:

I believe eight guests is the perfect number of people for a dinner party, but I’ve had and attended fabulous ones with more and less.

Themes work great and can be loads of fun but are not necessary.

Main courses that can be fully or mostly prepared in advance are wonderful, especially if you’re the type who stresses about the food part of entertaining.

Don’t go overboard with the menu. Four total items are plenty — main course, side dish, salad and dessert. Make that five if you want to have an appetizer.

A block of cheese, some crackers and an apple or grapes make a fine appetizer — but don’t let the lack of an appetizer discourage you from hosting a dinner party.

Saying “yes” to a guest who offers to bring something is fine. Appetizers, wine, salad or dessert are perfect additions for someone else to bring to the table.

Don’t stress about making your table beautiful. Your favorite plates, coordinating napkins (I prefer cloth ones) and simple, unscented candles (I like tall ones) ensure beauty. However, don’t let any of that deter you! You can have a memorable dinner party serving hotdogs on paper plates too!

If you can read, you can cook. Anybody can make the Mississippi Pot Roast recipe included below and serve it with rice or mashed potatoes and a salad. Don’t let food get in the way of a dinner party!

Mississippi Pot Roast

Ingredients:

a chuck roast

ranch dressing mix

au jus gravy mix

½ stick of butter (some people put a whole stick!)

three banana peppers (some people use jarred pepperoncini peppers)

Place roast in crock pot. Sprinkle packages of powered mixtures on top. Add the butter and peppers. Turn on crock pot on high for four hours or low for six or more. Serve with mashed potatoes or rice.