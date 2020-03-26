In all the scenarios I’ve ever considered when imagining surviving a global crisis, I never envisioned enduring such a thing with the sun shining, a mild breeze blowing, easy access to my temperature-controlled home, a comfortable sofa, full pantry, new oven and my family all together.
I also never envisioned having to keep my distance from everyone else.
To be sure, we all, myself included, have obstacles in our paths. However, while we are healthy, this time can also be used to have fun and build relationships. I’ve enjoyed planting seeds and creating a small garden this week. I’ve also played games, cleaned closets and done a few art projects, but I’ve longed for friends to work with me on my jigsaw puzzle.
Surprisingly, during global pandemic, replicating connections with friends and family scattered hither and yon has worked much better than expected. To maintain some sense of normalcy and stay connected to those we love, here are some of the things we have done in the last week:
We hosted a virtual cocktail party. I made a simple invitation and invited 10 friends — some who knew each other and some who didn’t (that made a big and positive difference because it mandated introductions and some normalcy). I included locals and friends in California and Utah. In the invitation, I asked guests to be prepared to share something they’ve learned or made during the quarantine. I sent everyone a link to come to the party at the designated time. Meanwhile, we got out a beautiful tablecloth, candles, made a charcuterie board to munch on and special drinks served in crystal glasses.
Scurrying around to get everything ready in time for the party was the most normal thing my husband, daughter and I have done during this ordeal. At the appropriate hour, we put on our fanciest clothes and went to our patio. After 30 minutes of basic chit chat, each person shared something he or she had made or learned during their time at home. It was wonderful.
Tuesday was my birthday, and I hosted several virtual celebrations. The first was a dance party. Again, I invited people and created a link for each to join the party at a specific time. I planned a play list with a friend, Becky Phares, a dancing queen. She led dances with simple instructions. As a twist, she had us move around our homes to dance each song in a different room. We danced one song in the living room, another in the bedroom. Then, in the bathroom and on the patio. It was a blast!
Then, I organized a virtual scavenger hunt. After several attempts at hosting it on Facebook, we decided the best option was to host it on Zoom. Once the group gathered online, I explained the rules. I would say a specific thing and on my word they would scatter to find the item. The first one back with it got five points. Everyone else who found it got one point. (The point of the game was not the points, by the way.)
Watching these people run after the varied list of objects was a hoot.
To get your noggin turning to create your own list of scavenger hunt items, I’ll share a few items I asked friends to look for: a Chinese take-out package of soy sauce, the corner piece of a jigsaw puzzle, the queen of hearts from a deck of cards, a green hat, an unopened package of toilet paper, a book by an author whose last name starts with H, etc. The whole hunt was so much fun.
I also hosted a virtual book club discussion of one of my favorite books, “A Gentleman in Moscow” — an appropriate book to read right now. In preparing for the discussion, I learned new things about the book and its author. I remembered why I loved it so much and have decided to read it again.
All that said, virtual is not like the real thing.
I realize the day when I’m able to throw my arms around those I love outside my home may be a while, but I’m looking forward to that time and will not take physical closeness to others for granted. In the meantime, I’m letting the folks I love know just how much I love them and using this time to get a new and different glimpse into their lives and listen to what they have to say.