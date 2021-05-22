Identifying the bones within that make us do the things we do as adults is a curious thing — like an anthropological dig within ourselves, our spirits, our souls.
If you want to play along at home, I would encourage you to come up with your own illustration, but here is mine: I love hosting dinner parties.
I love the before-a-dinner-party planning. I love figuring out who to invite to create the right mix of people. I love the preparation of the menu. I love shopping for and finding the right ingredients. I love the flurry of cooking required. I love getting my whole family involved, setting the table, deciding on the right napkins and polishing glasses until they glisten just right.
I love making a music playlist to capture the right mood. I love the lighting of the candles and the way light dances and reflects. I love people arriving, the sound of friends at my table, the patter and clinking of utensils and glasses. I love the laughter and unexpected avenues of conversation. I love the lingering of people at the table. I love the after-party detritus of a meal, even the next morning.
In fact, aside from seeing and hugging my extended family and close friends — and being in community in general, hosting dinner parties was the thing I missed most during the pandemic. To be sure, our dinner parties range in their levels of extravagance, a flexibility that has allowed us to host them more often than one might think. We are not beyond a hotdog party with plenty of topping options. The point is, until the pandemic, dinner parties were a part of the rhythm of our family’s lives.
Having time to reflect on how the pandemic disrupted the cadence of our lives provides a great opportunity to edit — to decide what we want to keep and what we want to change. For certain, I am making changes in my post-pandemic life. However, at our house, dinner parties are still very much on the table.
We all have things that provide little moments of joy and delight — and one of mine happens to be dinner parties. They are a part of life that makes it worth living to me. Examining and dissecting my love for hosting dinner parties goes deep and gets messy. Why do I do these things?
I grew up in a home that had people over for meals multiple times a week, but no one ever called these gatherings a dinner party. We had people over for supper. It was casual and almost always potluck to some extent. One person would offer to bring the salad, another the dessert.
My mom had everyone place the food on the bar that extended at an angle between the kitchen and the breakfast table. Everyone lined up to serve themselves, often trailing into the hall and foyer. There was a lot of balancing and jostling required to get your plate, iced tea, other accoutrements and then squeeze by at least four people to get to wherever it was you were settling to eat the meal.
That scene played out over and over throughout my life — and the meals my parents serve to this day have a similar vibe. There is always great food, great stories and lots of laughter.
My mother works so hard that she is almost always exhausted after a large meal and gathering. She doesn’t know any other way to do it. Even though the large meals she hosts are almost always buffets, my mom does whatever she can to serve others, up and down 59 times within a single meal, if need be.
We are different.
And that’s where things get interesting, isn’t it?
How do children get so different from their parents? My parents poured their love into me throughout my youth and childhood. Even now, they continue to do so, ever more confused, year by year, about how things transpired for my life and preferences to turn out so different from theirs.
Looking back and trying to identify the forks in the road that took each of us down the paths that led to where we are is a fascinating exercise. Somewhere along the way, we recognize new, better or different ways to do things and adopt them as our own. Doing so doesn’t mean that we reject the ways of our roots. Maybe we just like to do things, like host a dinner party, in a different way. Finding and being open to those new ways of living opens our world to unexpected moments of joy and beauty.