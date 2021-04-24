I am not and have never been a coffee drinker.
I don’t even like the smell of it.
However, I love watching other people enjoy a morning cup of coffee. It’s like that cup is a little joy trigger. Even though I have no interest in partaking, I am almost envious of the practice of coffee.
I appreciate and often long for routines — especially the ones that bring joy, but I have not structured my life to include many. Last week though, when I hugged a friend for the first time in a year and she said, “You smell good,” I smiled.
All year, though no one outside my family could appreciate my perfume, I loyally put it on every morning just because I love the scent. Putting on perfume, even for my own enjoyment, made me feel good at the start of each day throughout the pandemic.
Recognizing those little things that bring us a surge of joy and incorporating them into our lives is the way to go. Other items on my joy trigger list are clean sheets, mapping out a trip, a hot shower, the first eight beats of "Play that Funky Music," a bird at the feeder just beyond the window beside my desk, canoeing, listening to a book on a walk and more.
I read my list to my family. We had fun coming up with our own lists and suggesting and discussing things each of us thought brought joy to the others.
Our daughter Greer said the “where are they now” endings in movies about real people are joy triggers for her. She also loves the moments she opens a fresh bowl of poké, rests her head on a cold pillow or takes the first sip of her favorite, rather specific beverage — an iced blonde latte with white chocolate mocha sauce, toffee nut syrup and sweet cream vanilla cold foam.
Our daughter Piper said that on this side of being vaccinated for COVID-19 that hugs are a joy trigger for her. She also said that another joy trigger was her was when she wakes up in the middle of the night really thirsty and looks over and realizes her water bottle is full.
My husband says getting the first bite on his fishing line is a joy trigger for him.
I asked other friends what were their joy triggers.
Bonnie Hession said for her packing a suitcase does the trick.
Teri Lee Knouse said the feel and smell of an infant head nestled against her neck is a happy trigger for her.
Erin Roy agrees with me on clean sheets but she has a laundry list of other joy triggers, including the act of selecting jewelry to wear with an outfit, almond-scented hand wash and entering New York City in a taxi. She says her favorite of all is when she’s hosting a party and all the prep work is done and she walks through to ensure that everything is perfect and lights the candles around the house as a finishing touch.
Pat Hill says she feels the joy when planning a menu, cooking a meal, setting a pretty table for friends and family to share. She said she did all these things about six weeks ago for the first time in a year and that she felt the joy for weeks afterwards!
Shantell Romero Gomez is one of those coffee people I mentioned. She says having that first cup of coffee in the morning while everyone else is asleep is a joy trigger for her — as is reading a good book.
Lori Rushing Petrie said that sitting with her cat is a joy trigger, as is a stroll around her yard on a pretty day — also a good meal prepared by someone else.
Patricia Parks Thompson said that her joy triggers include sitting alone in a clean house blaring Joni Mitchell, listening to her daughter play piano and wrapping gifts.
My world-traveling friend Lel Halsall said that for her joy triggers include a kiss on both cheeks, dogwood trees in bloom and knowing that she will be in Grand Coteau this year to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Sacred Heart Schools.
Devry Francy Coghlan said that a clean desk triggers her joy muscle — as does lighting a candle or a fire and seeing her daughters’ names on an incoming call.
Taking the time to identify the little things that make us smile, put a bounce in our step or feel better about the world in general is a good practice all the way around.