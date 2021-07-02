My dad loves red, white and blue.
Little evidence supports that he even notices other colors.
This Fourth of July weekend, we will celebrate his 80th birthday. The decorations for the party are, of course, red, white and blue.
As I was considering his obsession with red, white and blue, I realized that because of his birthday falling within the Fourth of July weekend, the colors have probably been a part of his perspective since birth. His mother was a seamstress and loved to create themed outfits. I imagine she decked him in red, white and blue for years.
Appropriately enough, the colors of the high school football team he played for and later coached are also red, white and blue. Through the years, my dad’s appreciation of the U.S. military and love for the flag have increased. The man loves to fly a flag on a daily basis.
The bottom line is — red, white and blue run deep in my family.
So deep that in 1976, my dad ordered the only custom car our family ever owned — a Chevy truck that had the Forest Bearcat red as its body and the Forest Bearcat blue as its cab. I remember the day he ordered the truck and the meticulous efforts he took to match the colors. The patriotic vehicle was also a fine ride to enjoy the year of the Bicentennial.
I remember the giddiness that new truck brought. We thought it was so fancy. It was a stark change from the truck it replaced — a vehicle the whole town referred to as the Blue Goose.
The Blue Goose was a 1957 Chevy truck with springs poking through the seats. My dad drove it until the day the new truck arrived. We think he bought it in 1968, the year I started kindergarten. My mom was still in college and driving 50 miles to Clinton, Miss., every day. He was coaching and took me to school each morning.
He and I sang, “Oh, Let the Sunshine In” and a list of other folk songs, including “She’ll Be Coming Around the Mountain” and “You Are My Sunshine,” every morning on the way to school.
We sang a lot about sunshine in the Blue Goose.
I think about those days now. I was four. He was 26 or 27. Somehow, we kept singing even though the Blue Goose was a bumpy ride. (The aforementioned springs poking through the seat required a certain dexterity and quick response.)
When you arrived somewhere in the Blue Goose, people knew you were there. It is the only vehicle I’ve ever known that the entire community called by name — almost like it was a pet. People would see it coming and yell, “Here comes Coach Risher and The Blue Goose!”
That truck was a part of the fabric of our lives. We loved it — until the day the fancy new red and blue one arrived. The high school newspaper held a contest to see what the name of my dad’s new red and blue truck should be.
Even back then, I thought the name that won, the Bearracuda, was clever. It included a reference to my dad’s nickname, which he forbade students to call him. Of course, his objections to the name meant then and even 50 years later that many former students still use the forbidden nickname when referring to him.
I’m certain my father never appreciated the new truck’s name, as deemed by the contest, and so it never stuck.
The new fancy truck never had quite the personality the Blue Goose did. This week, I asked my dad if he could remember what happened to the Blue Goose. He said he sold it to the metal trades man who had worked at the high school, but he couldn’t remember the price. For some reason, I remember it may have been $250. My dad said the man bought the Blue Goose and left town shortly thereafter.
As he has aged, my dad has gotten more sentimental. This weekend, many in the community where he has invested his heart and soul for the better part of his 80 years, will join us as we celebrate his birthday. He told me earlier in the week that he already had his outfit picked out for his big party. I didn’t need to ask what colors he would be wearing. I know.
Happy birthday to my dad and the good ole USA!