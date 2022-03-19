Way back in 1950, 10-year-old Larry Johnson lived in Empire, 60 miles south of New Orleans, near the mouth of the Mississippi River. One day he found a pigeon that had a tag on it and became curious about the reasons why. His curiosity led him to a Catholic priest named Father Chris, his last name lost to the years. Father Chris raised and raced homing pigeons and taught young Larry about the hobby.
In all the years since, Johnson, who turned this week 82 and lives in Carencro, has had a pigeon loft in his backyard. His mom used to help him care of the pigeons when he was young. In later years, his daughter, my friend Cherie Hebert, helped him and learned the finer points of the art of pigeon racing herself.
I’ve been fascinated by homing pigeons since I learned about the hobby years ago when I wrote a story featuring Lafayette-based hobbyists with pigenaires in their backyards. I learned that no one really understands why or how the pigeons can make their way home from hundreds of miles away. I learned that the use of homing pigeons to carry messages (which is when the same birds are called carrier pigeons) goes all the way back to ancient Egypt.
Once Hebert raced her pigeons back home, all the way from Oklahoma. The way it works is the pigeons from different hobbyists are driven (in cages) to a destination and released at dawn. There’s a gate installed at their home pigenaire that clocks the time of their return. Hebert’s pigeons were released at dawn in Oklahoma and made it back home to Louisiana by dusk, meaning they flew about 55 miles per hour.
Apparently, some people believe pigeons have a built-in compass and map system. In 2013, National Geographic reported that a scientist named Jon Hagstrum has researched how pigeons find their way home and believes “that the birds are following ultralow frequency sounds back toward their lofts.” The low-range sounds are called infrasound and appear “at frequencies well below the range audible to people, but pigeons can pick them up,” according to Hagstrum as reported in National Geographic.
Last week, Hebert and I talked a lot about the mystery of how a pigeon knows home and how to find it. Our conversation did not make it to the level of infrasound, but it did strike a chord with me, especially as we are in the midst of packing up our home of 17 years, the place where both of our daughters grew up.
Even though we’re only moving from Lafayette to Baton Rouge, we’re still moving — and life will change.
In the past couple of weeks, my friends and I have been hesitant to say goodbye. After all, we’re only going 63 miles away. They also know that I am a champ at keeping up with people. I’ve explained to my friends that once someone is a part of my heart, I work to keep them there. It’s like friendship is a spark of home and, thus far, even across the globe, I’ve been able to find my way back to it — kind of like the homing pigeons.
Though I’ve moved many times and places in my life, my daughters have not. This time the move is different for me too. After all, I’ve never moved with adult children in the mix. The idea of them leaving the house that built them hits me much harder than leaving personally.
We’ve lived in Lafayette for more than 20 years — the longest I’ve ever lived anywhere. I have grown to love many aspects of Acadiana and legions of people here. Even though I’m excited about my new home and living in Baton Rouge, I will miss being a part of the daily life in Acadiana.
For sure, though, I am grateful to this place, its people and the home that has sheltered us through so much. This place will always hold a piece of my heart — and a part of me will always consider it home.
Pigeons aren’t the only ones with mysteries when it comes to the draw of home.