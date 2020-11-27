Even now, when both of our children are legal adults, the mystery of what happens to our teaspoons and butter knives endures.
Through the years, I have bought dozens of extra pieces of matching flatware. And yet, on countless occasions, when I have attempted to set a table for a crowd, I could never find enough matching spoons and rarely enough knives, no matter how many times I combed the dark recesses of my home.
So, earlier this year, when I saw the beautiful wooden box that contained place settings for 12 of lovely 1950s silverware, I bought it. (It was, after all, a bargain.)
Envisioning the beautiful holiday table I would set came easy — as would the table I planned for the book club lunches I love to host, and the lively themed potluck dinners for our group of friends who are our local family.
That silverware on my table was going to be a stunner for all of those meals.
I especially thought about our Thanksgiving table — always a grand occasion at our home. At the time, I knew the 12-place setting wouldn’t cover the whole crowd, but it would make our giant table look splendid.
Since I got the beautiful case of silverware home, I’ve spent more time than I care to admit staring at the perfectly aligned stacks of spoons and forks. I have, of course, come to wonder if I bought this potential heirloom in complete folly? Will I ever be able to entertain 12 people at a single table inside our home again?
Last week, as I planned my Thanksgiving table for four, I sat contemplating those stacks of matching spoons and forks.
And I cried.
Hosting a house full of people, cooking all sorts of food with yummy aromas floating out our front door, setting a big table and then sitting down to enjoy a meal together is one of my favorite things.
I’m a believer in breaking bread together. It changes things. I’m not sure of all the reasons why, but it does. At my table, my favorite meals are those with a mixture of people I know and love, people I barely know or may have never met, the young, the old, cousins who have known me since the day I or they were born and people from far-away places.
Maybe it’s the so-called “gumbo diplomacy” philosophy, as described last week by Louisiana native Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the new nominee for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Thomas-Greenfield has used the philosophy around the world. She said cooking and eating together allows us to see each other on the human level. Maybe it works because eating is one of our most basic needs and connects with all of our senses.
During this time, bittersweet memories of times we have shared at our table through the years overwhelm. Looking back at memories of gatherings I appreciated, but in retrospect, took for granted, is a reminder of the price of loving — and it’s a price I’m happy to pay.
But I miss those people.
I miss squeezing onto a sofa with friends and their children and playing the Name Game (a rowdy parlor game we all, mostly, love to play).
I miss sautéing onions at my stove while talking to friends across the counter.
I miss Friday lunches at Charley G’s with girlfriends.
I miss going to movies.
I miss dancing in a raucous crowd.
I miss watching a television show and not even once marveling over how close all those people are to each other.
I even miss ironing and folding napkins for a great big, beautiful table of friends.
And hugs, I really miss hugs.
The juxtaposition of previous years’ gatherings with this time is bittersweet in my head. And yet, in cooking, the combination of bitter and sweet equals deliciousness.
Focusing on the deliciousness of these times is a challenge, but in the years to come, I believe we will, no doubt, look back on these days with some degree of wistfulness. I am sure there are lessons we are learning now and memories we are building that in the days to come, we will make us smile. Maybe, we will remember how much love we shared during the intimate gatherings of our immediate families in a time that was, whether we wanted it to be or not, simpler.
I pray on those days, that I will be sitting at a table with 11 other people reminiscing and enjoying my matching set of silverware. If truth be told, there’s even a chance that I will have lost a piece or two by then— and if that is the case, I will still be smiling.