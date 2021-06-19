If the phrase “making memories” works for you, please keep right on using it.
However, for whatever reason, the phrase bothers me to a degree that even I realize is not rational.
My take is that life should be lived full on — with memories made organically, rather than choreographed.
Thinking of my dad on this Father’s Day weekend brings up such a giant variety of memories from childhood and in the years since. Of course, the memories happen to be wonderful, but they were designed for the moment that was — not for what they have become.
Whether we were camping in the woods behind my grandmother’s house because my dad had access to a giant tent for a weekend or more recently organizing an old-fashioned field day on my 50th birthday, my dad puts his heart into the moment.
Neither of those events or the many more we’ve enjoyed were expensive, complicated affairs. Nor were they perfect, but they were fun!
Sara Landreneau Kleinpeter knows a thing or two about living in the moment. She grew up in Washington, Louisiana, and has similar memories of her dad, Dwight Landreneau (who now happens to be the mayor of Washington). She says her favorite memory with her dad was on her eighth birthday.
“Dad had a meeting in Baton Rouge and invited me to go with him. Mom let me wear my favorite dress at the time,” Kleinpeter said.
And does she ever remember that dress!
“The dress was a grey double-pleated shift dress with a peak-a-boo three-inch pale pink satin ribbon. It also had a dainty white collar trimmed in tiny lace and a small pink flower embroidered on it,” she said. “I had a delicate headband and wore stockings and black patent shoes.”
She attended her dad’s meeting in Knapp Hall on LSU’s campus and then they went to Chili's on College Drive with his colleague.
“We dined and they discussed things I didn't understand,” she said. “I felt like a princess or celebrity all day.”
Laurie Driggs Fontenot, who grew up in Eunice, remembers how when she was in high school, her dad, Ron Driggs, stepped up.
“I was the last kid, by 10 years, of three children, so by the time I was in junior high/high school, my dad worked less and Mom went back to college to get her master's,” Fontenot said. “With siblings gone and Mom studying and working, sometimes, it was just the two of us eating dinner and talking.”
Fontenot says she treasures those moments.
“Most men from his era wouldn’t have jumped into the role like he did,” she said. “But sure enough, he was helping me set up the music for my dance team or checking me out of school when I didn’t feel well.”
Driggs even picked up cooking classes so he could prepare a greater variety of dinners.
“He’s always been a nurturer, but he’s also a former college football player with a touch of machismo,” she said. “I always admired how he stepped up in places where Mom had been so she could reach her goals.”
In doing so, she says, he created an environment for their relationship to blossom.
Lisa Orten Cross grew up in the tiny community of Conway. She remembers her dad, Billy Orten, cooking breakfast for her family every morning — Malt O Meal or Cream of Wheat. Orten taught math during the week and pastored two small churches on the weekends.
“When we went on trips, he would tell me Bible stories all the way across the desert until we reached California,” Cross said. “I would usually be standing in the middle of the front seat between him and Mom with my hand on his shoulder.”
She says her dad acted out all the voices — a deep angry growl for Goliath and a squeaky Mickey Mouse voice for David.
“He also did a great job with the Battle of Jericho, where the Israelites had to march around the walls of Canaan seven times and then blow the horn so that they (the walls not the Israelites) would fall down,” she said. “And then we'd sing ‘Joshua Fought the Battle of Jericho.’”
Other favorite stories were King Nebuchadnezzar and the handwriting on the wall, Daniel in the Lions' Den, Jonah and the Whale, Joseph and the Coat of Many Colors.
“He knew just which stories a little kid would like and how to make them appealing. He was a master with voices and sound effects,” she said. “I wish I had a recording of him for my children.”
On this Father’s Day, may you and yours live fully and wholeheartedly in the moment. Chances are, in doing so, you may create memories that will last a lifetime.