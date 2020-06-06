My children taught me how to fold origami cranes. They learned years ago from a Japanese babysitter named Jiro Hatano, who happened to be one of the smartest, kindest and most gentle people I’ve ever known.
Learning to fold a crane takes perseverance and a willingness to work through unsuccessful attempts. Learning from my children, who were 9 and 13 at the time, was humbling.
For me, there is nothing intuitive about the 53-step process of folding a single crane, but once I found my groove with it, the focus required and the beauty produced became meditative, almost prayerful. Before I give each crane a little puff of air as the final step of inflating the body, I say a silent, but literal prayer, often with someone’s name attached.
During the dark and difficult times of the past decade when I’ve felt helpless, I’ve turned to folding origami cranes.
In the days after the local theater shooting in 2015 when a friend was killed, along with another beautiful soul, and many were injured, my family, friends and many others in the community folded cranes. In fact, we folded 2,000 cranes, a thousand cranes for each of the families of the two who were lost in the horrible events of that July night.
Folding 1,000 cranes and arranging them in 25 strands of 40 is called a senbazuru. According to ancient Japanese legend, anyone who folds a thousand origami cranes is promised a wish to be granted.
During the grimmest moments of news during the past two weeks, I decided to return to folding cranes and have since invited friends to join me.
At first it was just a personal thing — a crane here and there. I needed a way to calm my mind and assuage the grief, but then I thought, “Other people are likely feeling this way too.”
With the help of kindred spirits, we could make a senbazuru in homage to the pain so many are feeling right now, both from COVID19 and the myriad of issues the senseless death of George Floyd brings, once again, to the surface.”
I began to spread the word, looking for 24 other people to commit to making 40 cranes each so we could make a senbazuru. People began to respond, but I still don’t have enough cranes committed yet to complete the senbazuru. I’m asking that the cranes be completed by June 10. If you are interested, email me and I’ll explain where to drop them off in a touchless delivery. I can’t share the senbazuru eventual location at this time, but I can say that it will be in a public place in downtown Lafayette for others to enjoy and appreciate.
At certain points during the last two weeks, I’ve felt as disheartened as I’ve ever felt, like we just can’t get this right. What more can we do to make this world a safer and better place for one and all? I’ve also thought that I want things to be better, not only for my children, but the rest of their generation and the generations to follow.
Paper cranes may not make any difference, but perhaps the prayerful intentions that go along with the process will.
I believe we will complete a senbazuru, but to do so will take a lot of time and effort. In fact, in total, that’s 53,000 folds people in this community will make.
Cranes are a symbol of peace. Like my children taught me to fold origami cranes, I pray that they can teach me and the rest of my generation more about making peace with all of our brothers and sisters.
If you would like to make origami cranes to contribute to this community senbazuru, email Jan Risher at janrisher@gmail.com.