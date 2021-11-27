The rush of the holidays are upon us full force. As grateful as I am to be able to gather with those I love, the occasional blip of activity that reminds me of the pace of life before wearies me these days. I’m out of social practice.
Even so, this past week, four friends and I planned and executed a Friendsgiving celebration like none I’ve ever known before. It was a perfect mixture of celebrating some of the good the pandemic has brought in a way the pandemic itself would not have permitted.
We had a K-drama feast.
Perhaps you’re asking, “What is a K-drama feast?” It is a feast of every Korean dish we could think of and find the ingredients for. We had to bring in most of the ingredients from a Korean market in Dallas — these are the lengths we are willing to go to for our K-dramas.
If you’re wondering what a K-drama is, it is a type of drama made in Korea that is different from television programming here in the States. At first pass, some may think most K-dramas are melodramatic — and they are in some ways, but it works.
Aside from opening Pandora’s box on British and other European programming, streaming services have changed the game on watching productions from other places. I have friends who watch Turkish, Japanese and Chinese dramas as well.
Warning: K-dramas are addictive. For nearly a year, I’ve segued from one long series into the next, watching at least an hour’s worth every night before I go to sleep.
Yes, the shows have subtitles (though there are some series now that are dubbed), but I like the element of subtitles. When I’m watching K-dramas, I have to be all in. I can’t do anything else — no phone, no conversation — just fully focusing on the K-drama du jour.
Each series lasts for longer than most Americans are accustomed. Generally, K-dramas have 16 episodes and each episode is at least 90 minutes, sometimes longer. They are a commitment — for me, it’s a commitment in joy. I love the slow storytelling K-dramas offer. They take time to develop characters in a way most Americans aren’t accustomed. The supporting casts are almost as interesting as the main characters. The only thing that is occasionally rushed is the ending.
K-dramas are quasi-educational. In some ways, watching foreign dramas reminds me of reading fiction about another place. Reading or watching fiction set in another country and written by someone from that place opens the door to absorb information about that culture that is hard to come by otherwise, especially regarding food and customs between friends, family and neighbors.
Though there are Korean programs that are violent and gory, not traditional K-dramas. I am not a prude, but I appreciate that K-dramas are G-rated and squeaky clean. There’s tension and suspense, but nothing inappropriately gratuitous. K-dramas are just my speed.
If you’re wondering where to start in watching a K-drama, I recommend starting with the mega-hit, “Crash Landing on You.” I tell people that it starts at the ridiculous and works its way to the sublime. It is a balm to so much pain in the world. Stick with it until at least episode 5 and see if you’re not hooked.
From there, I recommend watching “Reply 1988.” This one takes a little time to get into it, but I’m still swooning in the world of Seoul in 1988.
Not to be shallow, but K-dramas are not hurt by the fact that they are full of beautiful people.
While many great K-dramas are available, the top six that meet my criteria (happy, beautiful, light, fun, great characters and full of all the good stuff) are, as follows:
• Crash Landing on You
• Reply 1988
• Hometown Cha Cha Cha
• Start Up
• Descendants of the Sun
• The Other Miss Oh
I am grateful to have had the time to discover and enjoy K-dramas and now to find a small community of people who love them as much as I do. Being able to be with those people live and in person to celebrate this quirk was a joy There are MANY more great K-dramas out there, but these are, as mentioned above, definitive.
The big point of all of this is: Find what sparks your joy, what makes you happy. Then, put it out there, chances are it makes other people happy too. Finally, spend some time in-real-life with those people who love those weird things you love too. It’s good for the soul.