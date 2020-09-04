The call of the open road is like a siren to me.
I have friends who don’t get the appeal of long (or even short) road trips. I’ve stopped trying to convince them of the magic of just enjoying the ride — a feeling that has been easy to access for me ever since the third grade when my dad stopped smoking. (Like my friends, before that, I hated road trips!)
For nearly 18 years, my husband and I have been preparing emotionally for our empty nest, scheduled for the fall of 2020.
Best laid plans, right?
Instead of an empty nest, our whole family has been together since March 13 — all four of us in our home, in the kitchen, in the living room, watching television together and mostly around the table. Surely, we will forever be grateful for the unanticipated gift of time with our adult children.
But, my husband and I had plans for our empty nest. So, we’ve decided to take those plans and the empty nest on the road.
Planning this trip has been unlike planning any other trip. I’ve never thought about planning a long journey to see places and people while simultaneously making plans to keep our distance. It is a trip focused on appreciating geography and the outside in general. In places we’ll stop where people we love live, we’ve taken lengths to make sure we have access to comfortable outdoor places where we can gather at a distance — a juxtaposition that can play tricks with the brain.
The details of packing for this trip have been different also — lots of masks, disposable gloves and even a bucket toilet, just in case!
We head out this weekend. In essence, we will quarantine in specific destinations and in our car, with carefully planned pitstops along the way. I like a logistical challenge and to think about familiar things in new ways — this trip has offered the opportunity to do just that.
Our first night on the road is scheduled for Wichita Falls, Texas. Then, we will climb up to the old Route 66 and its wide-open spaces. In fact, as we make our way westward, we have reservations at some of those old motels with neon signs.
Our eventual destination is the Oregon Coast, where we will basically do there what we’ve done here — substituting the Pacific Ocean out the window for the Vermilion River. Once there, I’ll keep working while my husband, an artist, continues his painting.
I can’t wait.
I also can’t wait for the journey itself — long swaths of open road and skies, passing places we’ve never been and visiting others we know well.
Even the planning of the initial stages of this this trip has made me giddy. I love to figure out a route and how long we’ll want to drive on a certain day and what attractions we might be able to take in along the way. Much like preparing for Hurricane Laura last week, planning for this trip has offered a respite of normalcy and a chance to think about some of the things I enjoy most — albeit with plenty of precautions thrown in for good measure.
On the other hand, we will miss our daughters who will be enjoying their time going to college from the comfort of home. There are other things about home we’ll miss too. For the first time in my life of planning trips and looking forward to the allure of the journey, I am concerned that I will miss my own bed — a sure sign of the perspective of age.
Alas, I shall take my trusty pillow, pray for non-lumpy beds and make the best of the places we land.
Follow along in the coming days, as Jan Risher will be sharing dispatches from the road, including photos along the way.