I love a good neighbor — and have been blessed with some of the best. In three of my homes across the country and decades, I’ve been able to create amazing bonds with the children next door, down the stairs or across the street. By doing nothing more than being kind, curious and having an open heart, these kids (and their parents) taught me so much about the world, how to have fun in ways I never expected and about parenting.
The first kid neighbor I loved was a 5-year-old girl named So Yung Park. She lived downstairs from me in the now-demolished University Village Apartments at Mississippi State University. In 1984, Yung Park and her parents moved to Starkville, Mississippi, for her father to get his doctorate in agricultural economics.
Her mother had been an opera singer in Korea. In Starkville, Yung Park’s mom worked at McDonald’s sweeping the floor — she didn’t speak English well enough to take orders. One day, I arranged for her mother to sing at the local nursing home. Wearing the most beautiful hanbok I had ever seen, she and I headed to the nursing home, unable to speak a word directly to each other, but smiling continuously. Yung Park was our translator, but mostly we charaded.
For Halloween, Yung Park and I decorated a pumpkin. She could not understand what on earth we were doing or why I was pulling so much goo from a pumpkin. I did my best to explain.
On another afternoon, I watched her parents bury a giant pickle jar under a tree behind the apartments. Weeks later, I watched them dig it up and they “explained” to me they had made kimchee to share with me. Not wanting to hurt their feelings, I accepted the offer. The taste has stuck with me through the years — much like that sweet little girl I loved.
About 10 years later, in Annandale, Va., a Washington, D.C., suburb, our neighbor Heidi had a baby girl. Little Niki became the apple of my husband’s and my eyes. In fact, watching baby Niki grow changed over lives in significant ways. I had not realized that my husband had never been in close proximity to a newborn or appreciated the joy of a toddler. Baby Niki was sweet and smart and loads of fun.
She opened my husband’s eyes to the positive possibilities of parenthood and made him reconsider not wanting children. Watching Niki grow up in the years since, albeit from a distance, has been a pleasure. We are so happy for her as she prepares to celebrate her marriage this fall.
After D.C., we moved to El Paso, Texas, where I struck up an immediate friendship with the two tween-age sons of our across-the-street neighbors. Little Jason and Jeffrey’s family became my people in this my new city. They opened my eyes to so many possibilities, so much love, so much fun and good food.
At 11, Jeffrey was the prince of pastry and cooked something delicious almost daily. He had several specialties that became a part of our lives and vocabulary — including Hello Dollies (Jeffrey’s name for the graham cracker crusted, chocolate chip, coconut, butter, sweetened condensed milk and walnut deliciousness) and a secret frozen concoction his family made called Three (it involved pineapple juice and was super refreshing in the El Paso heat).
Since my family was far away and they were across the street, their whole family was by our side throughout my pregnancy with our first child. In fact, I called them from the delivery recovery room to tell them we had a healthy baby girl. Jason answered the phone.
My husband and I remain grateful for our six-year, front-row seat watching these two fellows grow into wonderful young men. Now, both Jeffrey and Jason are married and have children of their own. I’m happy to say they are still a part of our lives. In fact, Jeffrey texted me a photo of his kiddos and another family recipe this week.
Building relationships with neighbors of all ages is a gift that keeps giving. These days, I get to hear from Niki, Jason and Jeffrey often. Though little Yung Park is likely on the other side of the world and I haven’t seen her since she was in first grade, her spirit is still with me. I often wonder what she remembers of the times we shared.
I am grateful for the time shared with these humans when they were young. Each expanded my world and my worldview.
Good neighbors improve the overall quality of life.