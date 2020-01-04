Last week, we invited friends to join us for a Henry Ford-style assembly line tamalada, which is a bigger production than those who have not participated might imagine. Even so, in my mind, there is no question as to who does the hard work.
As the chef, my husband goes to the local Mexican grocery and usually buys a pig head, which is the ingredient his mother used to make tamales. Growing up, he enjoyed the bounty but never participated in his mother’s tamaladas. On the other hand, I was able to work with her and others in her kitchen one day, making tamales. The experience stayed with me. Once we moved away, I asked my husband if we could host one ourselves.
Since I had only done the assembly line work, I had no idea what I was asking, but inspired by his mother, he has accommodated my tamale wishes for a decade.
My mother-in-law was a capable and resourceful person. She took care of things on her own and allowed other people to share in the bounty of her know-how and hard work. As was her way, she did not teach her son how to make tamales or host a tamalada. Nonetheless, following her example, he knew how to figure things out.
This year, he could not find a pig’s head and had to settle for a pork butt. Since he, like his mother, does the pre-work quietly and without fanfare, I asked him to walk me through the steps to write this column.
He explained that he boiled the pork butt, as he would have the pig’s head, for about three hours, adding salt, garlic and onion. Once cooked, he deboned the meat and chopped it into bits.
He purchased dried Anaheim chilis and, as the meat was cooking, he soaked the chilis in hot water for about an hour. After they softened, he blended them in a blender, adding five cloves of garlic to the chili mash and using a chinois with stand and pestle (a metal cone strainer) to take away all the chili skins and seeds, saving the chili puree. (His mom used a molcajete instead of a blender.)
He added water to the puree until it reached the consistency of a bisque, then brought that mixture to a boil and cooked it for 45 minutes. Once cooked, he mixed the pork with the chili and salted it to taste for the tamale filling.
For the dough, he used Maseca corn flour, which he mixed with pork lard and the stock from the pork that was just cooked. He estimates that he uses two parts corn flour, one part lard and one part pork stock. (For our tamalada this week, in which we ultimately made about 150 tamales, he used roughly six pounds of corn flour.) He put the three ingredients in a stand mixer and used a dough hook until it was well blended. (Like his mother, purists knead the dough by hand.)
He also bought corn husks at the Mexican store and soaked them in hot water for about an hour before the tamalada began.
Once our friends, children and I began our assembly line process at our giant table, as we laughed and slathered, spread, spooned and folded, my husband placed the tamales vertically in a giant steam pot. Once the tamales were all placed, he added water and steamed them for about three hours.
He says the taste of the tamales reminds him of his mom and growing up. He also acknowledges that tamale recipes are as varied as gumbo recipes — each family has their own specific flavors and processes that create unique tastes.
Aside from the delicious tamales, the other beautiful thing about a tamalada is that young and old work together to create something wonderful. Even though we have hosted a tamalada and made more than a thousand tamales in recent years, I had no clear idea of what all he did to get ready for the fun part, the community part, until I asked.
His answer made me realize that every year, we sit around our table, visiting, laughing and talking for a couple of hours, believing that we are creating tamales. His explanation of the process, even with the use of our modern conveniences, is a reminder that the real work, preparation and know-how happened before everything came to fruition — a lesson I’ll take into the new year.