My mother-in-law and I did not speak the same language.
Literally.
In the late 1950s, she left her beloved Mexico as a young mother and bride to help her husband build a business across the border in El Paso. My husband, her oldest child, jokes that growing up he watched the shows on television and marveled at all the white bread the TV families consumed. He says they rarely if ever had white bread in their home — they had tortillas.
To this day, he prefers a tortilla over white bread.
From his mom, he learned to be an incredible cook and cooks at least half of our meals still. When he cooks, he prepares traditional Mexican fare. Enchiladas, tacos, chile rellanos, flautas, guacamole and queso are his go-to dishes. I like them all, especially chile rellanos, but there’s one dish my husband’s mother taught me to make that he doesn’t ever prepare. It’s a soup called albondigas, which means “meatball” in Spanish. The soup is the perfect winter supper, and I make it often. Years ago, I started making it on Christmas Eve and leaving out a bowl for Santa. Along with the meatballs, the soup has chopped tomatoes and fresh cilantro — so the red and green make it a perfect holiday addition.
A month ago, I made a big batch of albondigas at my parents’ home in Mississippi. My mother has come to believe that when my dad eats albondigas for dinner, his blood sugar is good the next morning. So, she’s asked me to make enough for them to have on hand for the foreseeable future. She freezes it in little servings and pulls it out almost daily. The fact that my Mississippi father has become almost addicted to a soup that my Mexican mother-in-law learned to make from her mother in Monterey, Mexico, makes me smile.
The melding of families, cultures, flavors and tastes is one of my favorite things. The sharing of much-loved foods is another.
Many have asked me to share my mother-in-law’s albondigas recipe — and so, I will in hopes that you and your family can enjoy one of my family’s holiday (and now year-round for my dad) favorites. It is a very flexible and forgiving recipes. Rarely do I measure anything, but for those who need exactness (my best friend included), I will do my best to get the albondigas recipe down precisely — though it is important to note that it’s a dish that you can easily adjust to suit your family’s tastes.
Start with a large pot. Add 8 to 10 cups of chicken broth (make your own, buy or use bouillon) and a whole onion. Mix 1.5 pounds of good hamburger meat (or ground chuck) in a bowl with ¾ cup rice. Mix together with your hands. Once the meat and rice are mixed, turn on the pot of broth on medium heat. Immediately start making meatballs with the beef/rice mixture (about the size of golf balls or slightly smaller). Place each meatball in the broth until you’ve used it all. When the broth comes to a boil, turn it down to low and cover and cook on low for 10 more minutes.
Then, I prefer to add one can of roasted tomato mild Rotel (though you can chop tomatoes and add jalapenos to your taste). Cook about 10-15 more minutes. Then add a bunch of fresh cilantro, chopped. Turn off the burner. Serve and enjoy.
Sometimes I serve the albondigas before a bigger meal. Sometimes I serve it simply with a salad — and sometimes I serve just a big bowl of albondigas. In my experience, you really can’t go wrong — and as I mentioned, the recipe is forgiving and flexible. My prediction is some of you will make slight adjustments to suit your family’s preferences and create something slightly different, but still wonderful.
However you chose to enjoy it, know that as you do, I have no doubt that the spirit of a woman named Maria Luisa Saldano Arrendondo de Naudin is smiling. She had an incredible laugh and sense of humor that she shared with and passed on to others. She loved a bargain and her family mightily. She had a special joy that she spread that I am grateful to have known, even though we didn’t always completely understand each other.
In this recipe, I hope that her memory will be a blessing to your family too. May your holidays and dinner table be full of love and laughter.