Both of my daughters, ages 17 and 22, believe they are in their own words, “woke.” Like every generation before them, they believe they have insights and are enlightened in the ways of the world that are simply unattainable for either of their parents or the rest of their parents’ generation — and most of the folks in between.
I am fascinated by their “wokeness” and sometimes marvel at their worldview. They see most of the world using very clean lines, with clear sides of right and wrong, good and bad, on almost every social issue. We talk a lot about the world we live in and often, my husband and I frustrate them when we try to get them to recognize the ambiguity in the world.
I remember being in that place and wonder when it was that I realized certainty is overrated. Finding beauty in a lack of answers, in the ambiguity and nebulousness, is where the real power lies. I am certain they will get there.
In the meantime, the three of us, along with my husband, have a lot of conversations about democracy — a word created from two Greek words that together mean “rule by the people.” The trademark of a democracy is that people have a say in how the government is run — and do this by voting.
The privilege of voting runs deep in America. Countless people have marched and protested for many of us to earn the right to vote. Of the 27 Amendments to the Constitution, at least five of them are directly about who gets to vote. Considering that one of the amendments was repealed (the 18th Amendment enacted Prohibition in 1919 and the 21st Amendment repealed it in 1933), that means that five of 26 active Amendments are about guaranteeing and protecting the right to vote.
The 26th Amendment is the most recent amendment that broadens the range of American voters. It was a long time in coming. During World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt lowered the military draft age to 18. At the time, most states required the minimum voting age to be 21. So, through World War II, the Korean War and most of the Vietnam War, many young Americans were sent to fight for a democracy that would not allow them to vote.
Many rallied for the young soldiers, saying, “Old enough to fight. Old enough to vote.” Finally, in 1971, the 26th Amendment passed and people old enough to fight were allowed to vote.
In the years since, when it comes that age group staying engaged in their civic privilege and responsibility, interest seems to have waned. Voter turnout for Lafayette Parish’s youngest voters borders on dismal. The 2017 estimated population of the parish is 242,485. I thought it would be interesting to look at how the young people of Lafayette Parish are turning up to the polls.
According to voter data from the Louisiana Secretary of State, in the most recent primary election, of the 18-year-olds in the parish, only 1,016 of them are registered to vote. Of those, 293 voted.
In the same election, 1,675 19-year-olds are registered to vote — and 386 of them voted.
And 1,688 20-year-olds are registered to vote — and 374 of them voted in the primary.
There’s a jump in the number of registered 21-year-olds, compared to those a few years younger — 2,304 are registered to vote. Only 492 voted in the primary — however, in the 18-26 segment of the population I’ve been studying, the 21-year-olds have the highest turnout in the most recent election in Lafayette Parish.
In Lafayette Parish, 2,198 22-year-olds are registered to vote. Of those, 416 voted in the most recent primary.
Of 23-year-olds in the parish, 2,424 are registered to vote and 444 voted in the most recent election.
When it comes to 24-year-olds in Lafayette Parish, there is a dip in the number registered to vote. Only 2,141 are registered, and 386 voted.
The 25-year-olds, who were born in 1994, are the most well-represented in terms of being registered to vote in the 18-26 segment, with 2,545 of them registering to vote, but only 470 showed up at the polls in the most recent election.
In the 26-year-old age category, 2,348 are registered to vote and only 425 showed up in the most recent election.
My challenge to those in the 18-26 category is to see if your generation can double the numbers of voters for each age for the election on Nov. 16.