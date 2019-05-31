Seventy-five years ago this week, a very young Lee Louis Bernard, of Erath, drove a Sherman tank off a boat, into water that was too high and onto the beach of Normandy. These days, the 96-year-old Bernard rides his electric chair up and down the sidewalks and streets of Erath — with a smile and a greeting for everyone he meets.
The small town of Erath seems to adore Bernard and makes sure newcomers know his story.
“He’s a fixture. He’s a smiling friendly face to everyone in town,” said Jeri Theunissen who lives in Lafayette but works and grew up in Erath.
Bernard lives about a block from downtown Erath and rides his motorized chair to town whenever the mood strikes. Since his wife, Vella Mae, passed away, the mood strikes a lot more often. He spends hours downtown in the sidewalk shade gabbing and visiting with the community he knows and loves — and they love him back.
“I see him almost every day. He rides in front of our office. He’s near the grocery store and city hall,” she said.
Theunissen adds that the only time Bernard is not out on the sidewalks of downtown Erath is when it’s raining.
“And I mean it has to be raining all day for him not to be out and about,” she said. “If it’s starts and stops, he’s still around.”
City councilman Earl Landry moved to Erath in the early 1970s and has known Bernard since then.
“Mr. Lee has been a major part of the community,” Landry said. “He’s been a good person for the town. Not only for his World War II career and stepping up to the plate there, but for supporting the town since — its athletics and its people. He always has helped out wherever he could. He’s never veered far from Erath, except for his stint in the war.”
Bernard’s giant smile is one of his trademarks. If asked, he will continue smiling and tell you that he remembers the events of the day of the Normandy invasion, but he doesn’t like going into details. He had three older brothers already fighting in the war when he joined the Army. All of the Bernard boys came home when the war ended.
Bernard remembers that he was in the second group of tanks that landed, and he drove his tank off the boat first. His son 65-year-old Shelby Bernard, also of Erath, explained that his dad was in the 739th Tank Battalion. Lee Bernard says the water at Normandy Beach was red with blood that day.
“Our whole family started going to their reunions in the mid-1960s. We would listen to them tell war stories. Through their stories, we understood that these guys had built a real brotherhood,” the younger Bernard said. “They went to reunions and killed Germans for 40 years.”
He said his family is very fortunate to live in a small town.
“Everybody knows my dad and watches out for him,” he said.
Lee Bernard grew up speaking Cajun French in Erath and remembers how helpful his ability to speak French was after the invasion. He made friends with the locals who often gave him a bottle or two of champagne to say thank you.
There is one thing he is certain about regarding war and the Normandy Invasion specifically.
“If somebody tells you they were there and that they weren’t scared, then that person is not telling the truth — 'cause we were all scared,” he said.
After visiting with Bernard, my one big takeaway was the lesson in being scared and doing it anyway. Bernard and so many other young men changed the course of the war and world on that day in France 75 years ago this week.
In 2009, Nicholas Sarkozy, then the president of the French Republic, honored Bernard and 37 other American veterans with the Legion of Honor Medal for their service. As the number of World War II vets diminishes daily and the number of Normandy invasion vets is fewer still, here is a salute to Louis Lee Bernard for all that he did 75 years ago and the many good things he has done since.