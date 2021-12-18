The holidays make most of us remember friends from long ago. These friends may have helped us, laughed with us, danced with us or adventured with us.
I still have relationships with or know how to track down most of my friends, but there’s one I’ve lost and think of often, especially during the holidays.
When I lived in Slovakia in 1993, for $134 I took a week-long bus trip to Spain with a group of 42 Czech teachers. The teachers taught together in a city just outside of Prague.
For most people on the trip, I was the first American they had met. Eventually, I learned I frightened the Czech teachers at first. Turns out, they were afraid I would steal their belongings and food while they were sleeping on the bus.
In fact, the situation arose in which I could have been tempted to steal their food. I had missed the memo that we were never stopping for food throughout the entire week and were supposed to have packed our own.
I brought no food. Somewhere in Germany, the nice family seated in front of me gave me a piece of dried klobasa. Finally, the bus stopped at a gas station in France. I bought the only food available — a small pack of prosciutto. I still remember how hungry I was and how difficult the plastic was to open. It was expensive prosciutto. I didn't have anything to go with it. I remember feeling a little like "Dances with Wolves" eating it.
When we got to the strange accommodations just outside Barcelona, eight to 10 people were sharing rooms — and they graciously gave me one all to myself! I was oblivious to their fear of me and graciously thanked them for their generosity and enjoyed my private room for the week.
Oblivious is a good place to be sometimes.
As the week progressed, we all got to know each other. One by one, the teachers decided I was OK. As they did, they took turns asking if I knew their cousins in Chicago.
The Czechs on the trip had, until that point, rarely or ever been able to leave their country. For the entire week, they ate food from home. They pulled it from tied-up cloths — shriveled oranges and apples, dried sausages mainly. We never stopped at a restaurant. I lost 12 pounds.
Fortunately, the teenage girl, Marketa, who ended up sharing my bus seat and whose dad and brother sat in front of us, was kind — as were her younger brother and father. They shared their food with me. In Barcelona, occasionally, I could find little shops our group was walking past where I bought treats for us all, but the shops were few and far between.
Marketa spoke some English. She, her brother and father became my friends. A month or so after we got back, she arranged for seven friends and me to stay in an empty apartment overlooking the clock square in Prague. It was a glorious location, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but again, I missed a few details — specifically that the apartment had no furniture, zero, zip, nada.
We slept on the floor for the week and looked out the window almost even to the clock with the apostles turning round and round. One night, the nine of us ended up on a houseboat/bar in the Vltava River.
It was mostly a raucous time, but in one moment we were sitting in silence when a group of swans swam by. A guy (whose name I don't remember — but I do remember that he once went to Budapest for the weekend, taking only a roksak full of books) suddenly said earnestly, "Swans. Why don't we eat them?"
When summer came, Marketa's family invited me to visit them at their home in a town outside of Prague. I spent a week there, living a normal Czech life. One day, she and I walked from her home to a monastery on a nearby mountain. The monastery was accessible only by foot. They welcomed us and gave us bread and jam — or maybe it was honey as I seem to remember bee hives too. The day and the light and the place were and continue to be like a fairy tale.
My friend’s name was Marketa Bayerova.
She studied furniture design in high school. Her dad was a teacher. She had a younger brother. I cannot remember the name of her town. I went to Prague a few years ago and looked for her to no avail. I would love to find her and see how life has gone for her.
To Marketa and all the lost friends out there, I wish for peace during this season and throughout the year.