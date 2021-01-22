When the pandemic started in the spring of 2020, I began to take daily walks. Back then, I sometimes took three or four walks a day because I didn’t know what to do with all the energy I had previously used in other ways. My walks have helped save me. They have helped me keep a better perspective through the months we’ve spent in social isolation.
Back then, I often ended up taking night walks. A pair of juvenile barred owls met me almost every evening not far from my home. For several weeks, one of them seemed to wait for me on a branch. On one occasion, I spotted him directly in front of me on a low-hanging branch and we stared at each other, almost eye to eye, for several minutes. Neither of us moving.
I named him Charlie.
These days, every now and then when I’m walking right about dusk, I still see Charlie. He’s bigger now, with an impressive wingspan. Charlie brought me such joy that I decided one of my resolutions for 2021 would be to be able to identify more birds on my own, on sight.
I suppose I’ve associated spotting birds with good luck since I was in preschool. Any time back then, when my mom and I would see a cardinal, we would say in a singsong voice, “Red bird, red bird, today’s my lucky day, bawk, bawk!” I still say it either out loud or in my head every single time I see a cardinal, which fortunately I see often in my yard and neighborhood.
Last spring, I placed a bird feeder outside the window beside my desk. I had fun figuring out which seeds worked best and brought the most birds, but watching the birds themselves simply brought me great joy. Beyond the basics, I’ve never learned to identify many of the birds. Throughout the spring and summer of 2020, I took photographs of birds visiting my feeder and sent them to a friend who promptly identified them for me.
In a Battle Royale with the squirrels in my yard, last year, I got fancy and ordered birdseed that was too spicy for the squirrels but fine for the birds. (I’m not completely sure how that works — apparently, squirrels can taste and don’t like a cayenne flavor. For sure, no squirrels partook of that particular birdseed, but the birds loved it.)
Recently, I restocked with regular bird seed. For now, just outside the window by my desk, the squirrels and Carolina chickadees take turns having a heyday. When the mood strikes, I scare the squirrels off, a show that mortifies my children. Most of the time, however, the squirrels are just as much fun to watch as the birds.
Now, when I’m on my walks, I pay more attention to the birds around me as I stroll through the neighborhood. My new emphasis on paying more attention to the creatures all around reminds me a bit of the Pokémon GO craze a few years ago. Remember when people would drive and walk around looking for virtual beings using their phones? Barely a month into the new year, I’ve caught myself behaving similarly — except with real beings instead of virtual ones.
I know that some people “collect” birds and make notes of their sightings. I’m not that advanced, but I have appreciated the The CornellLab Merlin bird identification app on my phone to discover and learn the birds I don’t recognize. The phone app helps users to identify more than 7,500 species of birds. It also keeps track of the birds I identify using the app — so that helps me remember names of birds previously unfamiliar to me.
Taking daily walks and paying attention to the animals just beyond my window and around my neighborhood has been good for my head and heart. Truth be told, I’ve never understood the allure of bird-watching. I still don’t get it completely, but I recognize that I do enjoy what could be called “the gamification” of identifying and remembering birds. I hesitated to associate my bird-watching with a game. I recognize games have a negative connotation to many — but not so in our home. For me, games are rarely about winning or losing, they are about being engaged and present in the moment, enjoying those around me to the fullest.
Perhaps looking for and identifying birds offer the same gifts.