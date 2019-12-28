The Vermilion River runs alongside the edge of my backyard. Watching the river run is one of the greatest gifts of my life. I believe one of the unfortunate planning aspects of Lafayette is that more people don’t have access to public places to sit and watch the river.
I am not alone in this belief in believing that watching the river makes me a better version of myself.
Herman Melville’s “Moby Dick” narrator said, “Whenever my hypos get such an upper hand of me, that it requires a strong moral principle to prevent me from deliberately stepping into the street, and methodically knocking people’s hats off — then, I account it high time to get to sea as soon as I can.”
Maybe Melville inspired marine biologist Wallace J. Nichols who took the theory of watching or being in/near water further. Much to my surprise, when I started researching my idea for this column, I learned that, in 2015, Nichols wrote a book called “Blue Mind: The surprising science that shows how being near, in, on, or under water can make you happier, healthier, more connected, and better at what you do.”
While my discovery of Nichols’ book serves as another example of “no idea is a new idea,” the real point of this column, dear reader, is not simply the act of and benefits of watching the river, it is the interesting phenomenon of also watching the other side of the river.
Across the river from our home is a small park situated along the edge of a subdivision. The park has a few pathways and a small lake. People often walk or ride their bikes through the park, and, occasionally, they stop and walk down the hill, even closer to the river. Even though the river is wide, when they walk to or sit along its edge, from our living room, they appear to be on a stage. We understand the water’s allure and realize that perhaps, they too need to watch the river and partake of the many benefits of a quiet moment. Surprisingly, few of them use their phones. I understand their need to spend some time closer to nature, even in a rather manicured setting.
Through the years, my family and I have watched hundreds, maybe thousands, of the across-the-river river watchers lose their inhibitions. They do many and varied things that people just don’t do when they think anyone else is watching. For a surprising number of them, the dynamics of being outside do not seem to register fully.
These folks seem to feel like no one can see them — like the small hill to their backs and the river in the foreground create barriers to the rest of time and space or that this space invokes some sort of a river-goer’s invisibility cloak.
We’ve seen people dancing like no one is watching. We’ve seen young and old partaking of a variety of substances. We’ve watched (and even heard) people, completely alone, singing to the top of their lungs. We’ve watched kids up to mischief. And, we’ve not been able but to notice people who were, shall we say, on romantic interludes.
My point is a twofold reminder to myself, and to anyone else who needs it. First, we all need to be outside more. We need to watch water. Locally, a river may not be as easy to access as I wish it was, find a park, rent a canoe, take a walk along a levee. As the new year is upon us, make a commitment to yourself to find time and space to be alone, to be outside, to be disconnected — and, if possible, find a way to do so near water.
The second reminder is important too. Especially as we enter the 2020s, we need to remember that even when we feel like they’re not, people are watching. So, do the right thing wherever you are!