Recognizing that life is changing in real time imbues a curious quality to the every day.
For two years, my husband had a countdown clock on his phone. It was front and center, the topic of many conversations — a constantly diminishing number that, for some reason, neither of us believed to be finite. Like thinking the school year will never end, anticipating future change is difficult for some of us. To our surprise, that countdown number, in fact, was finite. In October, he reached his retirement eligibility goal.
We had long decided he would work two more years as we had life to live and plans to make.
A few weeks after he met retirement eligibility, we learned that our plan was null and void. Amidst layoffs, his retirement turned out not to be up to us. We had to scurry to figure things out — and, truth be told, we’ve still not figured it all out.
Does anyone ever figure it all out? Even so, we have moved on — as his mother would say, poco a poco.
The rhythm of our lives is different now — a change so stark, I can feel it every day, the slowing down after so many years of speeding up.
For the decade that I’ve worked from home, my husband got up before me every morning and rushed off to work. By late afternoon, he was home. These days, he is asleep beside me after the sun rises. Then he sits in the living room reading as I approach my computer to begin my work day.
Fortunately, he has a beautiful way to spend the bulk of his time. Gearing up for retirement, he started painting again in earnest more than a year ago. He is one of the most artistic people I know and was a fine arts major in college, selling enough paintings back then to keep himself afloat. He has looked forward to spending most of his time at the easel — and now, that time is here.
After he catches up with the news each morning, he goes downstairs to his studio and paints the whole day long while I sit upstairs at my little desk and write the whole day long. The physical juxtaposition is funny to me. Like little dolls in one of those exposed playhouses from when I was young, I see us from afar in our places.
Even though I like these places, my nature would prefer a scenario where we could collaborate occasionally. However, he’s a creative wizard who he prefers to work alone.
Until recently, the closest to collaborating we came happened every week after I wrote my column. I read it to him and got his feedback. He has been a stellar editor since I started writing a newspaper column more than 20 years ago. Most weeks, he offers an insight or has a suggestion that elevates the whole thing.
I had learned it was best not to offer any feedback whatsoever on art he was creating. However, an instructor in a portrait workshop he took a year ago said that no one should ever start a portrait on an unpainted canvas. The instructor recommended starting by, at least, painting the entire canvas gray. As the portrait developed, the background would morph.
My husband dutifully took the instructor’s advice. One day, I walked in his studio and he had a stack of canvases waiting for backgrounds to be painted. I asked if I could paint some for him. I also asked if they had to be a solid color. He gave me his blessings to do whatever I wanted.
I believed he would totally cover the background I painted on each canvas. Since no one would ever see it, I loved quickly covering an entire canvas with smooth, beautiful, brightly colored high-quality oil paints. It was exhilarating. Each canvas turned into an explosion of color and gave me all sorts of joy.
A few weeks later, I was shocked when he took one of my backgrounds and created a beautiful portrait, leaving my wildly colored cacophony intact. I am not too proud to admit that I was surprised he thought something I created in his realm to be worthy of being a part of something he created. That shift in perceptions represents another way our lives are changing. We continue to learn more about each other and our worlds continue to collide.
I am grateful. I like change.