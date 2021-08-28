My home has a tide. Relics from years ago make their way to the surface eventually. Last week, one of my favorite memories fought its way from the back of a drawer into my view and hands. I had forgotten there was photographic evidence of that day, but there was the Polaroid from almost 27 years ago.
For reasons I’ll never completely understand, on a fall Saturday in 1994, I convinced two friends to go with me to the small plaza near the Foggy Bottom Metro Stop in Washington D.C., right across from George Washington University and around the corner from the CIA headquarters. I had insisted that we all wear black. Even still, my friend Cheri Persinger wore white shorts. My friend Amy King and I did the all black thing.
In my mind, I only remembered us there with the bare minimum, but according to the photograph, we basically set up a small camp. We had a variety of folding chairs, a small table with a green velvet tablecloth with long gold fringe (it belonged to my friend’s father who liked doing amateur magic shows) and a sandwich-board sign poster sign that read, “The Advice Ladies — Free Advice.”
We were committed to the experience, but we didn’t have many takers for the early hours of the day. However, that afternoon, there was an AIDS Awareness run in the vicinity and several folks stopped by. We had a tip jar on the table. One of the runners put a $1 bill in the jar. Another put a package of condoms that the AIDS race organizers had given out.
I remember that one of the runners laid out the scenario of her live-in relationship and asked whether or not we thought she should get married. We discussed the dynamics of their sharing a bathroom. Did they navigate the single sink OK? Did he annoy her by not putting the lid back on the toothpaste? Had they worked out toilet seat issues? Were they on the same page with towels on the floor or in the hamper? She gave us the behind-the-scenes play-by-play on how things worked between the two of them and ultimately said she believed they navigated those hurdles well enough and maybe they should get married.
We cheered her on.
About that time, an adolescent walked up. He was not asking for advice. Instead, he asked us to donate to his middle school’s fundraiser to buy new football jerseys and was wearing a black T-shirt with a white graphic of a hand displaying the middle finger front and center. He was relentless.
Another woman approached. She was appalled at the young man’s T-shirt and the fact that he kept asking us for money. She loudly expressed her views toward the young man. In a way that seemed cinematic, a small crowd gathered to hear what she had to say. The Advice Ladies found ourselves in the middle of the fracas.
The woman became almost like a sidewalk preacher, yelling encouragement to the young man to change his T-shirt and change his ways. She began to imitate the hand gesture on the young man’s T-shirt to a man in the crowd, yelling, “If I did this to you, what do you think I’m saying?”
The man yelled the generally accepted expletive phrase back at her across the plaza. And people literally cheered.
The woman made the gesture to a young woman and yelled, “If I did this to you, what would it mean?”
The woman yelled the expletive back. More cheers.
Then the woman turned to the young man in the T-shirt and said, “So there, you’re walking up to people asking them for money with a T-shirt that says insert expletive here.”
At that point, I remembered that in the small bag I had with me I had a souvenir T-shirt from Wausau, Wisc. I pulled out the T-shirt and showed it to the woman. She said, “You’re willing to give this kid a new T-shirt?”
I said I was.
She began to bargain with him. Ultimately, he took off the offensive T-shirt and put on the Wausau T-shirt — and we, dutifully gave him money for the football jerseys at his D.C. middle school. At that happy juncture, the five of us posed for a photograph, by the little magician’s table, the makeshift Advice Ladies sign and the other paraphernalia we brought with us that day.
Riding on that success, we packed up our bags shortly thereafter and went home. Never to be Advice Ladies again.