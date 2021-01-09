The pandemic has been a strange combination of tedium and disruption.
From day to day, little seems to change, but everything is different.
About the time the pandemic started and we all began to spend so much more time in our homes, I asked friends for housekeeping tips. I got good ones like have three laundry baskets set up and have everyone, kids included, presort their laundry: whites, sturdy cottons (jeans, etc.), casuals/delicates. That way, there’s always a basket ready to toss in the machine.
Or make up your bed before you get out of it — a feat I have not conquered but continue practicing.
But the best tip I got came from at least five friends. They said that a robotic vacuum cleaner improved their lives — and did so pretty significantly. When the first friend shared that her life improved with a robotic vacuum, I thought, “Good for her.” But after the fifth person said the same, I thought, “Why not try one out?”
So, in April, I ordered one.
On the day the vacuum arrived, Piper, our younger daughter, set it up and named her Lola with no discussion or input from the rest of us. I didn’t even know, at the time, that owners were encouraged to name the vacuums.
These days, I believe the name Lola suits her. But above that, rarely in life has the hype of any one product lived up to, even exceeded expectations, more than Lola. Despite whatever madness is going on in this world or what events have transpired in the previous 24 hours, I have come to rely on the beautiful morning ritual of Lola.
Life has been brighter and better ever since — and, I’m not even kidding.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m very aware that Lola doesn’t solve life’s real problems and issues. And yet, on these days while we are contemplating the issues at hand, we do so with sparkling clean floors all around.
I cannot explain and do not understand the difference the clean floors make, but they does.
I have Lola scheduled to start work every morning at the same time. She’s fine with that. (Though I will confess that this morning I was wondering if I needed to start giving her Saturdays off.) Despite her seven-day-a-week-365-day-a-year schedule, she is on time every day — and she does a good job.
I don’t have to speak to her about the work she does, but sometimes I do. Today, for example, she ate much of our cat’s food.
“Lola, you know better than that,” I said to her after I realized what she had done.
I am not alone in the personification of a robotic vacuum. My friends tell me they have done the same thing. Some consider their vacuum as an equivalent of a family pet. One friend said that her two-year-old granddaughter is fascinated with robots. Before COVID when they visited other people’s homes, the granddaughter would ask to see the other family’s robotic vacuum, the equivalent of a family member to her.
My friends have named theirs too. One is called Alice, after the Brady Bunch maid. Others are called Rover, Mr. Sucka, Dusty, Rosie, Olga, Bella, Robbie and Homey. My friends agree that the robots almost have personalities.
In the years to come, when researchers try to pinpoint the launch and turning point of widespread human connection/relationship with robots. No doubt, robotic vacuums will be in the nitty-gritty (no pun intended) of that change.
Science fiction aside, in our house, I simply appreciate that Lola just keeps going.
She remains as determined to do her best work every day as she was on her first day on the job all these months later. She continues to squeeze in small spaces and does what she needs to do to get to the hard-to-reach corners.
She even make cheery beeping sounds and sends me texts to let me know when she’s in a tight spot or having some trouble or has completed her job. There are occasions when she needs a hand. I am happy to offer just that and then she gets back to work. Her steadfastness, focus, tenacity and nimbleness encourage me.
Sometimes, I aspire to be more like Lola.