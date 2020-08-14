Piper, our younger daughter, started planning what her dorm room would look like before she started the process of deciding where she would go to college.
This room was going to be great.
After months of plotting and planning with her roommate-to-be, they had identified and purchased beautiful matching comforters and the rest of the necessities.
Fairy lights.
A navy-blue headboard.
Drawers for specific snacks.
Polaroids to be hung just-so on the walls.
Hanging plants.
A bulletin board with push pins to match.
The perfect kettle.
Beautiful new, light blue toile twin-size sheets.
Her sister’s cleaned-up microwave.
A mini-fridge.
A first aid kit.
A toolbox with her very own sets of flathead and Phillips screwdrivers.
A handheld vacuum, broom and dustpan.
The list was long, but throughout the quarantine, we systematically collected each item. In the face of a world so different from anything we had known before, we were creative in the gathering process, accepting a few hand-me-downs here and there.
By last weekend, she was ready. The hours of video calls with her roommate-to-be had paid off.
Military attacks have been planned with less thought and precision.
Piper was so ready for her adventure that last Monday, she started loading the boxes into her car. She insisted on doing her own packing, citing her self-proclaimed Tetris skills.
We cheered her on from the comfort of our air-conditioned living room.
But even as she packed, we all acknowledged that, in the face of a viral pandemic, our safety comfort levels regarding communal living in a dorm filled with hundreds of other 18-year-olds was diminishing.
By Wednesday of last week, we decided, with Piper’s level-head leading the conversation, that the risks of moving into the dorm outweighed the benefits.
(Ironically, when we have our car packed to deliver our older daughter to college four years ago, the flood of 2016 changed our plans and we unloaded that car too. Daughter no. 1 did end up moving into her dorm, but, thanks to the flood, it did not go as planned.)
However, this year things are different. All of Piper’s classes and even the planned social activities, including Panhellenic recruitment, are now set to be online.
Given that and the risks involved with living in a dorm in a pandemic, we had to face the question, “Even though we want her to have the freshman move-in-the-dorm experience, why would we deliver our child into what has all the makings of a mess?”
Leaving her roommate-to-be in a lurch has turned out to be the most difficult part of the decision we ended up having to make. Even so, we pulled the plug and cancelled the housing contract.
I recently read that we all get a little dopamine boost in our brains when we finish a task. The starting and stopping of the freshman dorm experience has left us up and down the spectrum of emotions — with few bursts of dopamine along the way.
We are sad that this super-emotional event we’ve been psyching ourselves up for for so long, is not going to happen.
We are relieved that our daughter will be at home when the potential fallout of thousands of 18-year-olds living in dorms in a pandemic occurs.
We are frustrated that she has been robbed of the rite-of-passage experience and the liberation that living on campus offers, but we understand that the problems are complex and many are impossible to fix. We choose to believe that everyone involved is doing the best they can.
And then, in full disclosure, there is a part of me that is happy that our sweet girl will be with us for, at least, a few more months.
We hope and pray the situation will right itself and she will be able to move into a dorm for her second semester of college.