Having a king cake party was not an original idea, but a lack of originality takes nothing away from the experience. My friends and I are not complaining.
Six of us met last Sunday afternoon at a friend’s home in Youngsville, each of us bearing at least one king cake. (One over-achieving friend brought three — again, no one complained.)
Our host and her husband made their own king cake from scratch, which turned out to be the real star of the show. However, all of the king cakes were delicious. With eight king cakes across the table, we had plenty to share.
The homemade king cake was so far and beyond over-the-top delicious that, when the time came for voting, we declared it the official winner and only voted on the seven store-bought ones. Six of the store-bought cakes were local. We realize there are many other local king cakes, but there were only six of us and diabetic comas are a thing.
Some of the local cakes are well known and well loved. Others may surprise some readers. The king cakes we tasted, with prices rounded to the nearest dollar, were: Classic Golden Pecan’s king cake ($28), Keller’s Blueberry Cream Cheese ($16), Keller’s Cinnamon Butter ($16), Poupart’s Chantilly ($27), Twin’s Boudin ($27) and Zuhause’s Almond Raspberry ($18). The non-local king cake came from Nonna Randazzos — it was Pecan Praline ($26).
We took our task seriously. We were not barbarians and properly heated the Boudin king cake and served it with Steen’s. We also had a cheese board and sausage on rye sammies for when we needed a break from the sugar.
We spent 30 minutes tasting and comparing the king cakes. Then, we each picked our top three of the store-bought king cakes and used a point system to determine first, second and third places.
Based on our limited jury weighing in on our small pool of favorites, the little-known Classic Golden Pecan king cake was the winner! If you haven’t tried it, run, do not walk to their 4303 Johnston St. store and get one for yourself.
Our second place store-bought king cake was Keller’s blueberry cream cheese king cake, which was delicious.
And, our third place went to Twin’s boudin king cake. It too was wonderful — and blended the savory and the sweet.
As mentioned earlier, the homemade king cake took the cake, so to speak. It was made from a recipe developed by Tami Tauzin LaGraize, a local geriatrician who works with Hospice of Acadiana. She developed the recipe after a yearlong process of experimenting with different doughs, icings and fillings. Once she came upon this combination, she realized she had struck something special — and, yes, she has given me permission to share her recipe.
LaGraize began her king cake quest because of her daughter’s love for king cakes combined with a serious nut allergy. LaGraize was on a mission to create a delicious king cake in her nut-free kitchen. Like me, she says the Great British Baking Show inspired her newfound love of baking and that the whole experience of developing the recipe has not only produced delicious results, it also taught her a lot.
“It taught me patience, for sure,” she said. “You’ve got to wait. You don’t know how it’s going to taste. Experimenting with baking is all about delayed gratification.”
With her background as a physician, she said she also appreciated the science of baking.
“You think you can never have enough butter, but I learned that sometimes you can have too much butter,” she said. “You can’t just keep adding more of what’s good and make it better. However, everybody seems to enjoy the one we landed on.”
And, that is the truth! LaGraize’s king cake recipe, prepared by my friends, took my appreciation for king cakes to a whole new level.
Here is the recipe:
Tami’s Best King Cake
INGREDIENTS
For the Dough:
1 (1/4 oz) package active dry yeast
¼ C water (at 115 degrees)
¼ C sugar
½ C milk
2 tbsp light brown sugar
½ tsp vanilla extract
1 egg
1 egg yolk
2 ¾ C flour
¾ tsp kosher salt
8 tbsp unsalted butter, softened
For the filling:
1 1/3 C light brown sugar
3 tsp ground cinnamon
8 tbsp unsalted butter, softened
For the frosting:
1 (8 ounce) package of cream cheese, softened
1 C granulated sugar
1 pinch salt
1-2 tsp vanilla
1 ½ C heavy whipping cream
MAKE THE DOUGH:
Combine yeast, ½ tsp of the sugar, and ¼ C water (115 degrees). Stir and let sit for 10 min until foamy. Add remaining sugar, milk, light brown sugar, vanilla, egg and egg yolk. Beat on low speed with dough hook for 1 minute until thoroughly combined.
Turn mixer off. Add flour and salt. Mix on medium speed until dough comes together.
Turn mixer to high speed and knead dough for four minutes. Add butter, while kneading, one ½ pat at a time, making sure the butter is incorporated before adding the next ½ pat
Continue kneading until dough is smooth and pulls away from the sides of the bowl, about six minutes. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and a clean dry towel and set aside. Proof for 1 ½ - 2 hours or until doubled in size.
MAKE THE FILLING:
Mix brown sugar and cinnamon together and then combine with butter until it forms a soft paste.
Final proof:
Punch down dough and turn it out onto a floured surface. Using a rolling pin, roll dough out into a 12 1/2 x 10 inch rectangle. Spread filling out onto about ¾ of the rectangle (lengthwise), leaving about ¼ without filling (I don’t use all of the filling so there’s usually a little left over). Roll the rectangle onto itself, towards the ¼ without filling, until it is tube-shaped (it will probably be about 18 inches long). Then form the tube into a U-shape (like a horseshoe). Transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet, cover with plastic wrap and a clean dry towel, and let proof for one hour.
BAKE:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Uncover cake and bake until golden brown, about 30 minutes. Let cool completely.
MAKE THE FROSTING:
In a large bowl, combine cream cheese, salt, sugar and vanilla. Beat until smooth. Set aside. In a stand mixer, whip the heavy whipping cream until stiff peaks form. Using a spatula, carefully fold in the cream cheese mixture into the whipped cream. I use just a little less than the full amount of cream cheese mixture. When cake is cool, spread frosting over cake, and sprinkle with purple, green, and gold sugars (or the colors of your choice).
Don’t forget to put the baby in the bottom!