I should have stopped her and explained the real definition of sappy, but she was on a roll. Piper, our 17-year-old daughter, and I were discussing November as National Adoption Month.
“Adoption is a very sappy thing — it’s sad and happy,” she said. “It’s not all rainbows and butterflies.”
While her goal was to convey a bigger and more important message, I loved that in her world, “sappy” means a combination of sad and happy, which makes sense even though it’s not quite right.
Piper went on to say that she believes being adopted has pushed her to think more about parent/child relationships than most of her friends or even her sister (who is not adopted). She said there are different definitions of family.
“Family is not necessarily a ‘by blood thing,’ ” she said. “It’s a whole lot of stuff — it’s about how much effort you’re willing to put into it.”
Yes, you are correct, my 17-year-old wise one. Family is largely about how much effort a person is willing to put into it.
Seventeen years ago this week, we were in China waiting to meet that little one. In adoption circles, the day parents meet their child is called a Gotcha Day. She was 11-months-old back then and dressed in seven layers of clothes. We have never regretted a single moment of the journey that led us to becoming a family of four.
Fortunately, caring foster parents had loved her up until the day we got there. We learned so much this summer on our trip back to Piper’s hometown and visiting her foster parents in their home. They were glad to see life had turned out well for the little girl they loved so much, and we were delighted to bask in their love and warmth and share our gratitude with them for all they had done.
In fact, great outcomes are happening right here in Louisiana when it comes to fostering and adopting children. Earlier this month, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services celebrated the 893 children who found permanent homes with 661 families during the 2019 federal fiscal year. This year was the state’s second-highest number of adoptions from foster care in a single year, falling just behind the record set last year with 912 adoptions.
Locally, Foster the Love, a 501c3 non-profit, is doing what they can to make the fostering transition work better for all involved.
“Not everyone is called to foster or adopt, but everyone should do something — which may look different to everyone,” said Heather Duhon, executive director and co-founder of Foster the Love. “We want to make people aware of the needs in our community. We have lots of ways to get involved and impact our foster community. There’s room for everyone to find their niche to serve this community.”
Duhon and her family were foster parents before they adopted two children. She said she helped start the organization about 18 months ago to fill the needs she encountered as a foster parent.
“We felt like we needed to continue to serve this community,” she said. “There are organizations like this all over the state, but the Lafayette region had nothing in place.”
One way to help is to buy and donate brand new pajamas for foster kids. Sometimes foster children arrive into a home with nothing but the clothes on their backs. Duhon and the Foster the Love team assemble and distribute First Night Bags — filled with all the necessities for a first night in a foster home. Community members/organizations are invited to pack First Night Bags. Additionally, they need pajamas, the most expensive item in a First Night Bag. The complete list of items for a bag, including pajama sizes needed, can be found at fosterthelovela.org. The approximate cost of a First Night Bag is $50, for those who would prefer to make a monetary donation.
Donations can be dropped off at CASA of SOLA, 227 Rue La France, Lafayette. For more information, call 337-205-2155 or visit fosterthelovela.org.