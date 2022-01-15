I once had a neighbor who cleaned out closets every weekend. I believe she had printed out a closet cleaning rotation schedule. Though she is an inspiration and I still adore her with my whole heart, my former neighbor and I do not share the closet cleaning gene.
When forced to clean a closet, I find one rabbit hole after another to go down. My husband and I are doing our best to cull clutter and this week I discovered a box that had my first- through 10th-grade report cards in it — and with that, all cleaning and culling ceased.
It was the fifth-grade report card that stood out most to me. In fifth grade, my class moved across town to the middle school. We had five primary subject teachers — Mrs. Thompson, Mrs. Parker, Mrs. Clayborne, Mrs. Reeves and Mrs. Molpus. Mrs. Hays taught us music. Mrs. Thompson was my homeroom teacher and remains one of my favorite teachers ever.
She made us memorize and recite “Annabel Lee” by Edgar Allen Poe and stand up in front of the class and identify by name every bone in the body. Later she assigned each of us a topic and we had to give a two-minute presentation to the class on said topic. I was assigned “blood.” I still remember sharing with my classmates that if you lined up all the blood vessels of an average adult, they would stretch more than 100,000 miles.
Mrs. Thompson’s careful, yet beautiful cursive script lists each of the subjects and the teachers’ names. My husband says her handwriting looks identical to his fifth-grade teacher’s writing — almost like it’s a font.
My grades are moderately interesting, but what interests me most about this report card is the grid below the grades.
Taking up even more room than the grades on the report card is a section called “Evaluation of Social and Personal Assets.” Each teacher rated each student on a scale of 1-5 (1-high, 2-above average, 3-average, 4-below average and 5-low) in seven areas, including: assumes responsibility, initiative, leadership, personal grooming, works well with others, conduct and wise use of time and materials.
Trust me when I tell you that my five fifth-grade teachers did not willy-nilly assign scores in their evaluation of social and personal assets — and there were no freebies either. For the first six-weeks, I got straight 3s (average) except for personal grooming and works well with others (for which I earned 2s) from every teacher. I didn’t get a 1 until the fifth sixth weeks, when I earned three from Mrs. Thompson and two from Mrs. Reeves.
Mrs. Thompson retired shortly after I was in the fifth grade, but Mrs. Reeves is still a part of my life. In fact, her husband, the school’s former basketball coach, took my dad for his radiation treatment last week. I decided to call Mrs. Reeves to chat about my report card — just a few decades late. We had a good chuckle over it. We both marveled at the amount of time filling out each report card by hand required. We talked about the way standards and expectations have changed.
We wondered if the teachers had a meeting at the beginning of the year about making the social and personal asset scores meaningful. She added that if Mrs. Thompson said they needed to score students as critically as possible, she would have done just that.
“Mrs. Thompson even scared me,” Mrs. Reeves said. “Whatever she said, I tried to do.”
Even at this point, there was this moment in the conversation of me being in the fifth grade and Mrs. Reeves being the teacher. She wanted to encourage me and assured me that I had been a good student and “a sweet girl,” even though the evaluation of my social and personal assets were average.
I began to wonder if perhaps we were looking at the concept of “average” in a different way all these years later? Today, we consider average to be negative. Maybe it wasn’t back then?
I wonder how differently each of us would live our lives these days if we thought at the end of each six weeks the eagle eyes of Mrs. Thompson would review our behavior and evaluate how things are coming along. Would I get an occasional 1 in assuming responsibility still? Or in taking initiative? Leadership? Personal grooming? Working well with others? Using time and materials wisely? And maybe average is just fine sometimes?
Despite current tendencies, we can’t all be exceptional. In the meantime, I’ll continue cleaning my closets, an effort for which I would earn mediocre marks.