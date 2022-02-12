Abandoned, broken and obsolete things fascinate me more than ever.
I’ve paid attention to them since I was a child. My grandmother loved finding something shattered, busted or ruined in some way and nursing it back to life — or transforming it into something unexpected. I loved watching her work her magic.
As a seamstress and a generally resourceful thinker, she was good at mending things. Some may have considered the satisfaction she took from the restoration process to be a bit excessive, whether it was an old dress (before we called them vintage), a seat cushion or a small table. She ultimately deemed each item “good as new.”
I thought of my grandmother in January when an old friend gave me a word to focus on for 2022. My friend has been handing out words to others for years. With her blessing, I started doing the same for my friends in 2020. Both of us consider the focus-word-decision process to be a prayerful one.
I am honored to do it. This year, I assigned more than 200 verbs, each to a different person. Meanwhile, my friend assigned me the word, “mend.”
At the time, I wondered what all I needed to mend, a process that also reminds me of Catherine Schoeffler Comeaux. She lives a life of mending. She stepped up her mending game by helping to organize an event called No Waste Louisiana Fix It Café.
The event invites all sorts of talented folks, like my grandmother, who know how to repair things — from bicycles, coffee makers to pants and earrings.
On her own, Comeaux is a wizard at reviving and reusing items that fall into the abandoned, broken and obsolete category. That shared spirit is one of the planks in the platform of our friendship, no doubt.
I asked Comeaux why she is so committed to repairing and mending.
“Because I’m a make-do, resourceful gal who loves the challenge of figuring out how to avoid shopping,” she said.
She was one of the first people I met when we moved to Lafayette in the late fall of 2001. On the night we met, I told her, “We’ll be friends.”
I’m pretty sure she thought I was a tat odd with my proclamation — and I’m not sure she believed me. However, I knew she was my kind of people.
Our friendship simmered for years.
We crossed paths in a multitude of places — at the guest house/hostel she created at the Blue Moon, while we were both teaching English as a Foreign Language at UL and occasionally at social or church events.
Our Salmon River rafting trip last fall cemented our friendship.
The pandemic did a number on many events that were just beginning to pick up speed, like the Fix It Café. Comeaux says she plans to get things in gear to get an event scheduled soon. In the meantime, I look around my life and wonder what all I need to mend — and what I need to pass on to someone else or throw away.
Comeaux, by the way, throws away almost nothing. She has structured her life with the goal of creating as little waste as possible. I have a lot to learn from her on that front.
My husband and I are preparing to move to Baton Rouge in the coming weeks. Moving provides the perfect opportunity to assess one’s possessions, prompting the questions of what to keep, mend, give away or toss.
The conundrum reminds me of the Serenity Prayer: God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.
That prayer and the focus on mending is particularly poignant for me this week. I started a new job in Baton Rouge a month ago. I’m in my final semester of grad school. My husband and I are selling one house and buying another — and, of course, moving all of our bits and bags down the road, across the Mississippi River.
As I write this, I am nursing a newly broken leg — a broken fibula, to be exact, and awaiting surgery.
The next few weeks will not go as planned.
Instead of all the going and doing I had expected, I believe I will find myself being still, praying the Serenity Prayer and focusing on mending.
Fortunately, I appreciate the broken.