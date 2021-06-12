“From the Mixed-up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler” by E.L. Konigsburg was my favorite novel growing up. One of the reasons I loved the book when I first read it in the sixth grade was that Konigsburg gave her readers credit. She recognized and honored our smarts.
Now that I’m on this side of the adult-young person conversation, I often remind myself of the importance of offering the younger generation the respect they deserve. I asked a few recent graduates from area high schools what it is they would like the world to know as they prepare to launch.
Maggie Shuffler is headed from Lafayette to the University of Virginia. She says the proposition of leaving is scary and she’s full of questions.
“What am I going to do? Learn? Who am I going to meet? Love? Where am I going to go? What am I going to see? But that’s the beauty of it!” she said. “Before the pandemic, I think I was more focused on having a ‘linear’ life — go to college, get a good job, make money, etc. But then when the pandemic forced everyone to slow down, I realized that the linear life is actually the opposite of what I want to do.”
Dos Acker graduated from Teurlings Catholic High and is headed for LSU in the fall. He agrees that graduating is scary.
“The feeling hits you — everything I do now is about responsibility and what my later or future self will face,” he said. “I feel like I’m ready. Honestly, I feel lucky how the timing played out. The class last year didn’t get to finish their senior year. We did — everything was different, but it still worked for us. We got everything high school had to offer.”
Acker says he’s been under his parents’ watch for 18 years.
“Now, they’re letting the leash go a little bit, but my parents prepared me for a lot of real-world situations,” he said. “I believe I’m ready.”
Ty Martin, a National Merit finalist headed to the University of Alabama, made news recently with the speech he delivered at St. Thomas More’s graduation. He and Acker share gratitude for getting to have a relatively normal senior year.
“I have some healthy reservation about leaving my childhood behind to live in a new state among people I've never seen before. However, my anxiety is alleviated by my gratitude for my good fortune,” Martin said. “I know many of last year's students weren't provided the opportunity to go out into a new world and to get a traditional college experience, so I consider myself blessed to be able to go off to college in a rapidly normalizing world.”
Hannah Dickerson graduated from Lafayette High in May and is headed to LSU. She echoes others’ sentiments of fear in facing uncertainty and adds a dose of the can-do spirit.
“Covid definitely has impacted my perspective on adulthood because it has made me aware that if I can handle a pandemic in high school then I could handle anything that life throws my way,” Dickerson said. “Although it is scary to discover adult life when the adults don’t know what is going on — at the same, there is a sense of excitement and curiosity that makes me excited to begin my adulthood.”
Hamood Qureshi is also a 2021 graduate of Lafayette High and is headed to LSU.
“Right now, we're at an interesting crossroads,” he said. “There's a lot of stuff around us that has gone unquestioned, but the light has been shined on these issues and they can no longer be ignored. We, as the next generation, are tasked with making them right. It's time for us to be a force for real good and leave a positive impact on those around us. I want to let the world know that I am ready to play my part in addressing and resolving these issues.”
Arden Frantzen, another National Merit finalist from Lafayette, is headed to the University of Chicago in the fall. She says it’s intimidating to launch into a rapidly changing world where technology grows daily and startups seem to succeed overnight.
“Especially when social media broadcasts these successes by the second. However, this also makes it incredibly exciting!” Frantzen said. “There are opportunities everywhere online and at universities to learn, research, write and make impacts. And I just cannot wait to launch right into that and make some sort of change, myself!”
Charlie Blanchard, of Crowley, is headed to the University of New Orleans. He said the pandemic taught him many lessons, but there was one primary lesson that he believes will stick with him.
“You cannot hide behind a computer,” Blanchard said. “You have to go out and live life and get involved.”