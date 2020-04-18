This story I have to share requires some context:
Acadiana readers who have been with me for a long time, as in for the past 18 years or at least the early ones, may remember the trip my husband and our good friends took to China in late 2002 to adopt our daughter Piper. Those good friends, Michelle Foster and John Davenport, happened to speak fluent Mandarin. The time we spent in China with them was powerful — life-changing for all of us.
On the day we were invited to visit the orphanage where Piper spent six weeks (before being placed with a local foster family who kept her until we arrived to adopt her), Michelle and John began to chat with some of the older girls in the orphanage. Children older than 14 could not be adopted. Without familial connections or an education, these girls in the orphanage didn’t have many prospects for a bright future. They did not have a clear track to an adulthood brimming with possibilities — to an extent that is difficult for many Americans to understand. Plus, many of the girls had special needs, which, at the time in China, even further complicated finding a path toward hope.
On that day in the orphanage, the girls explained to Michelle and John that they didn’t want to speak Chinese with them — they wanted to speak English. They were trying to learn all they could to better their circumstances. The brief exchange ended up having a profound effect for all involved.
Once we got back to the States, my husband and I were honored for Michelle and John to become Piper’s godparents.
A year after we adopted Piper, Michelle and I went back to the orphanage to help start an English program for the older girls. Many friends and strangers in Louisiana donated arts and crafts supplies and other materials for us to take to these girls in the orphanage in China.
Michelle and John ended up creating a scholarship fund in China that made higher education and training possible for those girls. Ultimately, they also helped pay for medical needs for one of the girls.
Through the years, we have stayed connected with the older girls from the orphanage. Piper and I enjoyed our visit with them last summer while we were back in her hometown in China. With much credit to Michelle and John and their own hard work, these girls now lead lives that hold possibilities.
That’s the context.
Here’s the story: Those Chinese orphans who were too old to be adopted and ended up staying in China, many of whom continue to live in the Social Welfare Institute — they are now sending supplies to us, including masks that we can’t get here. They are also donating to local drives to help American hospitals.
Think about all that entails for a moment.
To take the story even further with a direct link closer to home, Belinda Zhou with the Lafayette Chinese American Association and the Lafayette Xinxin Chinese School, told me this week that their group raised $16,500 to buy supplies for area hospitals and Acadian Ambulance. Locals donated $11,000. Out-of-state residents donated $2,750 and friends and family in China donated $2,500 to the effort.
This group of citizens, using their connections in China, procured and arranged for the shipping of personal protective equipment, including 4,500 KN-95 masks, 200 face shields and 150 gowns. They’ve already distributed most of the masks and face shields and the gowns are on their way.
Elisabeth Arnold, in marketing and corporate communications at Our Lady of Lourdes, said she and many other staff there are overwhelmed with gratitude at the way the community has responded to the needs the hospital has faced. She said she’s not sure how they will eventually thank all who have donated, including the Lafayette Chinese American Association and the Xinxin Chinese School, but the staff is doing their best to keep track of the donations — from food to masks and other protective equipment. She said they have their thinking caps on to find the most appropriate way to say thanks when the time comes.
The efforts are inspiring. Doing what we can to serve our fellow man and keep each other safe is noble. I am grateful for the hard work of those serving in the medical field and for the generosity of strangers giving of themselves to help keep others safe. Nonetheless, I still struggle to wrap my head around people near and far giving to American hospitals and for-profit businesses. I can’t help but wonder how this time and the many unprecedented events will change the way health care is delivered in our country going forward.