Fall may be for football, and there was certainly lots of it this past weekend. But it is also the time for rolling out the red carpet for Mardi Gras royalty. Local krewes present the newly chosen ladies and gents who will represent krewe royalty during the upcoming Carnival season. Acadiana Mardi Gras krewes all celebrate their royal members in grand style. That was definitely the case Sept. 9 when the ladies Krewe of Victoria welcomed its newest royal members at a dinner at the City Club in Lafayette.
The Saturday night gala included a royal presentation of Queen Victoria XXX Shawn Thibodeaux, and Prince Albert XXX Barry Semar.
This year marks a major milestone for the lovely ladies of the krewe. Victoria will celebrate its 30th anniversary. We know it will be a big year for parties and sharing in good times. Many will share memories from the krewe’s past as well as its impressive history. Here’s to you Victoria! We send congratulations to all your royal members and hope your 30th year is the best one yet.