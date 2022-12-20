An extraordinary event took place in Lafayette recently when the Kyiv City Ballet company appeared at the Heymann Performing Arts center on Oct. 24. PASA hosted 35 dancers from the Kyiv City Ballet for a performance on Sunday, Oct. 23 in Lafayette, and then at a special reception on Monday evening.
The group of young dancers are part of a dramatic story that is unfolding in their country. The day before Ukraine was invaded in February, the Kyiv City Ballet took what they later discovered was one of the last flights out of the city. The company flew to Paris to begin a long-planned tour but has been unable to return home. France has provided them shelter and a temporary home as they continue touring around Europe and the United States.
The group made its way to Louisiana on the last part of its U.S. tour, appearing in New Orleans and Lafayette over the weekend. The reception was held to honor and show support for the dancers, who made little mention of the horrible events taking place back home in Ukraine.
Few spoke English, but Artistic Director Ivan Kozlov has told media outlets, “We are honored to share the beauty of ballet with U.S. audiences, through Ukrainian artists. Touring the states for the first time with a range of ballets makes an important global statement. It demonstrates the resilience of the Ukrainian people."
The concern in the dancers’ young faces may show up at times, but the dances they danced were beautifully hopeful. They included the Tribute to Peace, set to music themes by composer Edward Elgar; Pavlo Virsky’s Men of Kyiv — showcasing traditional folk dance with a competitive force; and Thoughts.
Audiences across the U.S. have been moved by the performances and the ongoing tragic events behind the stories they tell.