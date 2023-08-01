Downtown Lafayette Unlimited and the University of Louisiana Lafayette have partnered to announce the fall music lineup for Downtown Alive!
The 40th season will kick off with The Rouge Krewe on Aug. 25 and wrap up Sept. 29 with Roddie Romero & the Hub City All-Stars.
- Friday, Aug. 25: The Rouge Krewe
- Friday, Sept. 1: Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. & The Zydeco Twisters
- Friday, Sept. 15: Bonsoir Catin
- Friday, Sept. 22: Tommy McLain featuring CC Adcock & Special Guest with Jon Cleary
- Friday, Sept. 29: Roddie Romero & the Hub City All-Stars with special guests
Music starts at 6 p.m. and concludes at 9 p.m. Performances will be held at Parc Sans Souci with exception of the Sept. 29 performances at Parc International.