The Lafayette Museum and Historic Home and Gardens may have a new name and a few new updates, but the annual party to kick off the Christmas season stuck with many time-honored traditions.
This celebration packed the house with Lafayette’s ladies and gents who enjoyed music, culinary delights and the always adorable young tea girls serving delectable bites made by museum members themselves.
No holiday is complete without the museum members’ contributions to Lafayette culture and history. Each year, they decorate the historic home and offer tours of the museum and gardens all dressed up for Christmas. We always love this party for the cheerful atmosphere and mood. We especially love seeing old friends and welcoming hearts when we all need a little more to smile about these days.
The annual Christmas party is just the beginning. You and your family can enjoy this jewel of Lafayette all season long.