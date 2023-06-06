A group of Lafayette poets will bare their souls and flex their performance muscles at one of the country’s largest slam poetry festivals this week.
Five artists with Lafayette-based nonprofit Lyrically Inclined are traveling to Knoxville, Tennessee from Wednesday to Saturday to compete at Southern Fried Poetry Slam, a spoken word competition that rotates between cities in the southeastern United States each year.
Lyrically Inclined, launched in 2013, works to provide creative platforms for at-risk residents in the community to use spoken word poetry as a tool to express their emotions, manage their mental health and develop stronger literacy skills, founder Alex Johnson said.
Johnson, who competes as Alex PoeticSoul, first found power in poetry as a little girl when she was encouraged to write by her mother. As a teen, Johnson realized there were even greater opportunities to express herself through spoken word performance after watching Russell Simmons’ shows on HBO, “Def Poetry.”
“I do it to self-express, to deal with my emotions. Even if I’m not writing about the topic or the trauma that I’m going through specifically, [it’s] being able to express that specific emotion through poetry...Though I’m talking about technology and the negative effects it has on society, I might be venting about my broken heart. I’m allowed to express anger or a certain tone in my poetry that resonates with my personal experience,” she said.
“[Slam poetry] is a thrill. The thrill of sharing your deepest, darkest, brightest emotions in front of the rest of the world,” Johnson said.
Joining Johnson onstage at Southern Fried are artists Don Mitchell, performing as Ascension the Artist; Sydni Prosper-Moten, performing as Creole Nebulas; Rendell McCovins and J’Vin Francis, performing as Jay Vintage.
Johnson is performing pieces about domestic abuse and the struggle of Black womanhood, while Mitchell is sharing about his struggles with addiction and recovery, his family and Black history, they said.
The poets will compete in bouts for points that advance Lyrically Inclined as a team and themselves in the indie artist category until the final day of the four-day poetry slam, when the top scoring competitors will face off in the final round, Mitchell said.
Alongside the competition, the artists can attend workshops on topics from building poetry programs for children and teens to learning how to get published as a poet, and stretch their artistic muscles in smaller themed performance events.
Mitchell has attended Southern Fried multiple times over the last 20 years. The 50-year-old digital marketer, designer and TV producer said competitions like Southern Fried offer an opportunity for connection and also help poets hone their skills. Iron sharpens iron, and going up against some of the best poets in the country helps make you better, Mitchell said.
"To hear and learn and absorb their life is just an amazing experience and to see where you stand against the nation’s best...so you can come back and work on your craft,” he said.
This year’s competition is extra special, as Lyrically Inclined plans to pitch Lafayette as the host city for the competition in 2025, Johnson said. In its 31 years, the competition has been hosted in Louisiana twice, in 2003 and 2013 -- both times in New Orleans.
Johnson wants an opportunity for Lafayette’s unique blend of Creole and Cajun culture to take center stage and for a new generation of artists and art enthusiasts from around the country to be exposed to the Acadiana region, she said.
The competition would also be a boon to residents by building on existing cultural and artistic offerings and exposing the community to the opportunities spoken word performance offers to grow as a person, Mitchell said.
"It would be an amazing thing to expose our local community to a national audience coming into the city. To inspire our community to do and be the best that they can be,” he said.