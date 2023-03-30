LVVRS ventured last weekend to the farthest point north in its music career, opening for Cowboy Mouth in snowy Evanston, Illinois.
A pop-rock band from Lafayette, LVVRS (pronounced lovers) usually travels a Southern circuit stretching from Dallas to Pensacola, Florida, to Nashville, Tennessee. After playing numerous opening act dates with Cowboy Mouth, LVVRS and the nationally known New Orleans band are both friends and touring partners.
“It’s a great relationship,” said LVVRS singer-guitarist River Gibson, a former “American Idol” contestant. “It’s cool, too, because Cowboy Mouth is legendary.”
In addition to being LVVRS’ frontman, Gibson does the band’s booking. He successfully lobbied to become an opening act for Cowboy Mouth and its famous singing drummer, Fred LeBlanc. The two Louisiana bands first shared a bill in Pensacola.
“Ever since then, we’ve played with them more and more,” Gibson said. “Of course, their audience is a little bit older, but we’re playing rock ’n’ roll, so we connect on that level.”
With and without Cowboy Mouth, LVVRS often plays beyond Lafayette.
“We’ve got that weekend warrior thing down,” Gibson said. “Things have been coming together a lot easier. I’m getting calls to play, instead of making calls.”
LVVRS’ Illinois appearance last week is one of several recent and upcoming firsts for Gibson, drummer and band co-founder Brenon Wilson, guitarist Edward Principato and Lillian Giacona, the band’s bass player and publicist.
Saturday, LVVRS will appear at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, playing for the first time at a Pelicans basketball game. On April 29, the band makes its Festival International de Louisiane debut.
“At primetime Saturday night,” Gibson said of the latter appearance. “Festival International is legendary. Everybody goes every year, and it grows every year. It’s an honor to be part of it.”
Licensing music to film and television is another area where LVVRS has made headway, especially in the realm of reality dating programs. LVVRS songs have appeared in Netflix’s “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” and USA Network’s “Temptation Island.”
“They place our music in party scenes, because it’s got that pop energy and that dance and rock feel,” Gibson said.
Friday, LVVRS will be home in Lafayette to play at Shobox. Gibson sees a growing rock scene in his hometown, one helped by Shobox, a new music venue in Lafayette, and the work LVVRS has done since its formation in 2018.
“It’s probably the closest thing to a rock club that we have,” Gibson said of Shobox.
Lafayette’s earlier lack of a rock scene compelled LVVRS to find audiences outside of Acadiana.
“But I’ve noticed that rock music is coming back, especially in the past year,” Gibson said. “Every time we play, it’s bigger and bigger crowds. We also see younger bands popping up. Eighteen- and 19-year-olds are playing rock music.”
LVVRS’ popular songs include “Iconic,” a representative sample of the band’s pop-rock repertoire. It’s been heard on SiriusXM Hits 1 alongside such contemporary stars as Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran and Lizzo.
“We play ‘Iconic’ at the end of every show,” Gibson said. “People expect that. It’s a highlight with mega energy and everybody’s involved.”
LVVRS released a music video for “Iconic” in 2020, shortly before the coronavirus pandemic closed music venues. Even during the pandemic, when there were no gigs to play, the band continued working and rehearsing.
“A lot of bands, even famous bands, quit,” Gibson said. “But we did everything we could to keep the music alive.”
During the pandemic, LVVRS’ entrepreneurial band members taught themselves how to shoot and edit video, self-reliance that allowed them to produce three music videos completely on their own.
“It was a learning curve, but we had the time,” Gibson recalled. “We didn’t want to stop, because once you stop, it’s hard to get started again. As soon as the country started to open up, we were out there trying to get gigs and play again.”
The latter determination shows how much Gibson and his bandmates believe in LVVRS.
“Oh, yeah,” he said. “We want to make a career out of it. This is our life.”