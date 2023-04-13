At first glance, Lanexang Village in just south of Broussard resembles a typical rural neighborhood nestled off of U.S. 90, with one major difference: The streets, named for cities in Laos, all lead to the Wat Thammarattanaram Buddhist Temple — the center of this Laotian community enclave in the heart of Cajun Country.
Every year over Easter weekend, the residents of Lanexang Village and the monks of Wat Thammarattanaram host visitors from across the country for a celebration of Songkran, the Laotian New Year festival.
Last weekend, the festival was in full gear. Guests could try authentic southeast Asian street food — ranging from barbecue squid on a stick to fresh-pressed sugar cane juice — and see performers demonstrate traditional Laotian music, dance and fashion. There was even a beauty pageant celebrating the young women who are ambassadors of Laotian culture in Acadiana.
That culture has been embedded in the region since the 1970s and ’80s when the first families — refugees from the Vietnam War and its fallout in Laos — were settled in the area with the help of the Catholic Church. These immigrants established several Lao neighborhoods, primarily in Broussard and New Iberia.
Every year close-knit neighborhood groups create costumes and choreograph a performance for the festival parade, where they dance for judges and revel in the applause of spectators from across Acadiana and as far away as Iowa, Minnesota and New York.
“It’s like a big family reunion,” said Lanexang Village resident O’Day “Jimmy” Khambounleuang, who helps to organize youth athletic programs and other events for the temple community. “Everybody graduates college and moves out of state, and at new year everybody comes back. You see your childhood friends 30 years later — that’s what’s so cool about it.”
Kathy and Frederick Ginelsa from Las Vegas took a road trip to Louisiana to attend the festival, which they said was a bucket list item.
“We’ve had a lot of people come here before and tell us about it, so we decided we had to experience it,” Frederick Ginelsa said. “It’s new to me because I’m Filipino. I’m not Lao. This is a whole different type of celebration… she (Kathy) told me about it, but seeing it up close is completely different.”
“Just look out here in the community, all of these people are opening their doors to strangers. This area is like one big family.”
According to Phanat Xanamane, volunteer co-organizer of the Louisiana Lao New Year Festival, the event has evolved from a small block party in the mid-1980s to the internationally recognized festival it is today. It’s not the only or the biggest Lao New Year in the United States, but attendees recognize something special about the close-knit atmosphere in Lanexang Village.
“I think what’s special about the Louisiana Lao community is that it’s very tight-knit, it’s a small community that grew up around each other and we stay very close to each other,” Xanamane said. “We all live in the same neighborhoods. We go to the same workplaces. We have a lot of kinship ties and we help each other out a lot.”
Xanamane points out that this kinship enables the community to host special programming that isn’t typically seen in the United States. One of the festival stages featured a traditional Laotian folk opera.
“Those are things you only see in the homeland usually,” he said. “Because we’re a good tight-knit community, we’re able to plan those things and present a broader cultural program.”
While the Broussard Lao community has been in place since the 1980s, the ornate temple structures seen today have only been built in the past decade. The festival integrates Buddhist religious practices alongside the revelry and celebration, with monks offering blessings to attendees as the temple welcomes a steady stream of people giving alms and prayer, always with shoes off.
A Water Festival closed out this year's event, which attendees described as being almost like a ritual water fight that washes away sins and last year's luck.
Xanamane credits the strong social ties facilitated through Lao neighborhoods for the growth of the Lanexang Village development, including the new temple buildings.
“Creating their own neighborhoods so they could watch out for one another, it was their way to survive and prosper and build all of this after almost 40 years of being here,” he said. “Growing up and seeing the first generation immigrants and seeing how they struggled and worked so hard to build this — this is their heritage, what they are going to give us to carry on.”
Xanamane considers himself to be a “1.5 generation” immigrant, since he came to Louisiana as a baby after he and his family were processed as refugees through Thailand. He’s a bridge between the first and second generations, and organizing the festival, he said, is important to help youth understand the roots of the culture.
Today, the Louisiana Lao New Year Festival has expanded past its neighborhood borders. Xanamane hopes that the experience highlights what the Lao people have to offer people from outside the community, even as they work to maintain and celebrate their traditional culture and practices.
“You walk around and you see Latinos, Blacks, Whites, Cajuns, Creoles, other Asians… all coming together, and everyone’s happy,” he said. “It makes me think the whole world can come together and be happy in this way. We as Lao immigrants can show you this version of the American dream and how everybody can be involved in it.”