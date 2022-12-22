Santa surely doesn't receive many requests for suits and ties, but Easton Blanchard is not your typical little boy.
The 3-year-old Youngsville resident is completely obsessed with Steve Harvey to the point where he dresses up as the "Family Feud" host every day and carries gameshow cards in his backpack.
"He's getting suits for Christmas," said his dad, Travis Blanchard. "He had no toys on his list, just clothes."
Even before he took his first steps, little Easton was dancing along to the "Family Feud" theme song. That TV show was one of the few family-friendly options when the Blanchards didn't have cable or streaming services, just a few channels via an antenna.
These days, Easton regularly streams episodes of "Family Feud" and practices his best Steve Harvey impressions in front of the mirror. He hosts his own version of the gameshow, often drawing inspiration from his surroundings — Name things you find on a Christmas tree — and offering contestants — usually the grownups in his life — a chance to win "20-hundred dollars" in the Fast Money Bonus Round. He prefers to be addressed by the full name of his celebrity idol.
"I'm not Easton," he said during an interview. "I'm not Steve. I'm Steve Harvey."
Easton even shows up to preschool every day wearing a suit and tie.
"Every day," his teacher, Kendra Winfrey, said emphatically. "His mom packs clothes in his backpack to change into, just in case, but even if the weather is scorching hot, he won't change out of his suit."
Easton carries "Family Feud" cards around and tries to host the gameshow among his peers, most of whom had never even heard of Steve Harvey before meeting Easton.
"He wants to talk about 'Family Feud' all the time, but the kids have no idea what he's talking about," Winfrey said with a laugh.
Easton, who is the youngest in his pre-K4 class at Jumpstart Academy in Broussard, can sight read and is engaged in lessons.
"He's very smart," Winfrey said. "But if you don't incorporate 'Family Feud' or Steve Harvey into the lesson when you're teaching him, you might as well forget about it."
Easton had a "Family Feud" party for his third birthday. Instead of pin the tail on the donkey, children played pin the mustache on Steve Harvey.
In addition to wearing a three-piece suit with a vest, tie and pocket square, Easton will often complete the look with a stick-on mustache. There's usually a rogue mustache on the wall or furniture of the Blanchard home.
"He never throws them away," his mom, Micaela Blanchard, said. "He just sticks them somewhere else when he's done wearing them."
Easton dressed up as Steve Harvey for Halloween and has already requested a Steve Harvey-themed party for his fourth birthday in February. Luckily for him, Mom is a professional party planner; there aren't exactly ready-made Steve Harvey party packages.
It's not always fun and games at the Blanchard household, however, so Mom and Dad have learned to use Easton's passion to their advantage.
"Every night I'm like, 'Steve Harvey brushes his teeth. That's why they're so white,'" Micaela Blanchard said.
Recently, Easton told his mom that Steve Harvey doesn't take baths, so Micaela Blanchard asked members of a Photoshop group on Facebook for help. When Mom showed Easton a picture of a well-dressed Steve Harvey in the tub, Easton said he too would take a bath while wearing his suit. Micaela Blanchard returned to the Facebook group in an effort to get a picture of Steve Harvey in the tub without a shirt. The group pulled through again, and she showed Easton the photos.
"Look at his belly button," Easton said with a smile as he looked at the photo. And with that, the 3-year-old gladly agreed to take a bath.
Micaela Blanchard recently created social media accounts under the name Little Steve Harvey to document her son's adorable obsession. She was inspired to do so after her post in a local moms group took off. She was looking for gently used suits in her son's size since most little boys would only wear a suit once or twice before outgrowing it.
Easton's younger brother Beckham, 2, is the kind of boy who would only wear a suit if forced to. Beckham prefers sweatpants, T-shirts and playing in the dirt.
"'Family Feud' is about 80% of what Easton watches," Travis Blanchard said. "And the little one is like, 'No! No! Not 'Family Feud!' He wants to watch 'Paw Patrol.'"
Travis Blanchard, a trooper for Louisiana State Police, said his older son is making him step up his game. Easton gets especially excited when his dad dresses in a suit for a special event.
Easton's family, friends and fans have tagged Steve Harvey on social media and reached out to his producers in an effort to introduce Little Steve Harvey to the real Steve Harvey. They have yet to be successful.
Media contacts for Steve Harvey and "Family Feud" did not respond to emailed requests for this story.
Easton continues to dream about what the future will hold for him and whether he might some day meet — or even become — his role model. While other children might dream of becoming a police officer or a doctor one day, there's no question about what Easton wants to be when he grows up.
"A Steve Harvey TV host," Easton said with a knowing smile.